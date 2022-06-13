Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch Series 7 comparison: which is the best watch?

Apple and Samsung are considered to be the best smartwatch makers at the moment. Its most advanced models today, the Watch Series 7 and Galaxy Watch 4, offer many features and differentials that will leave the consumer in doubt.

Thus, Canaltech brings a comparison between the two watches to explain the differences between them and what advantages each one has. With that, you can make a well-thought-out decision of which smartwatch to wear on your wrist to monitor your health for years to come.

design and construction

The difference between Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch Series 7 starts with the format. The Samsung watch has a round case, while the Apple watch is square. The sizes also vary, being 40 mm and 44 mm in the first, and 41 mm and 45 mm in the second.

As for the buttons, again there are some differences. There are two on both models, but the Apple Watch Series 7 has a rotating digital crown among the options. The ones on the Galaxy Watch 4 are both push-buttons, without much else besides.

Galaxy Watch 4 has a round-shaped case and screen (Photo: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The rotating crown feature on the Samsung watch sits towards the edge of the screen. And it’s a touch sensitive area, that is, it doesn’t have an area that physically rotates, just touch it with your finger and turn it clockwise or counterclockwise.

The fit of the bracelets is also different. The Galaxy Watch 4 accepts standard watch bands, so you can switch to models found at watch stores. The Watch Series 7, on the other hand, has a specific and unique type of fitting, and only accepts Apple smartwatch bracelets.

The finishing material has more options for those who opt for the Apple model. The Galaxy Watch 4 is only found with an aluminum case, while its competitor has this option in addition to stainless steel and titanium versions.

Ultimately, weather resistance is a technical tie. The Samsung watch is IP68 and military certified, against an IP6X with resistance to up to 50 meters of water depth of the Apple Watch. Both can be used for swimming, but are not recommended for diving.

Screen

I’m going to start this topic with a warning: Apple doesn’t inform the screen size of its watches. It just says that the Series 7 has a 20% larger display than its predecessor. What that means in numbers, we don’t really know.

But we have information on the resolution of each one, in addition to the usage experience. Both have a comfortable display to see and navigate, within the limitations of a watch, which is less than 1.5 inches.

Watch Series 7 features a square-shaped box and screen (Photo: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

The resolutions change according to the size of each box. The 40mm Galaxy Watch is 396 x 396 pixels, while the 44mm is 450 x 450 pixels. The Watch Series 7 ranges from 352 x 430 pixels in the 41 mm case to 396 x 484 pixels in the 45 mm case. In short, similar definition.

The panel is OLED in both models, with good visibility on the street, under sunlight. In general, we can consider that there is a tie in canvas, a criterion in which the round or square format is the main difference between the two models.

performance and configuration

Now who doesn’t have the specification officially released is the Galaxy Watch 4. All that Samsung reports is that the processor of its watch has two cores that reach a maximum speed of 1.18 GHz. Apple’s S7 SiP also has two cores, but their frequency is not revealed.

Be that as it may, the hardware is not as important in the watch as it is in the mobile. Both watches manage to run their tasks smoothly most of the time.

Samsung watch has two buttons, one of which is tactile to help with the ECG (Photo: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

But the Galaxy Watch 4 has the downside of internal storage, which is 16GB. The Apple Watch Series 7 has 32 GB and therefore can handle more apps and files installed. And the worst thing is that, when you run out of free space, the Samsung model starts to present small chokes.

So here we have a small but clearer advantage for the Apple model.

Usability

Here we have the battle of operating systems. The Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung’s first watch to adopt Wear OS under the company’s custom interface, which opens up more options for third-party apps to install from the app store. The Apple Watch Series 7 has the very optimized watchOS.

I highlight this feature of Apple’s system because Google, which is behind Wear OS, still has a long way to go to improve its wearable OS. Apple already has a well-rounded system that works well and easily integrates into its ecosystem.

Watch Series 7 digital crown is also a push-button and even helps with the ECG (Photo: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

But it has a weak point: the exclusive integration with its own ecosystem. To own an Apple Watch, you must have an iPhone. You can’t even configure the Apple watch on another cell phone or even on another company device.

The Galaxy Watch 4, on the other hand, connects very well with Samsung phones and also works with minor limitations both on any Android smartphone and on the iPhone itself.

Navigation in each one is very similar, with button interactions and also with screen touches. They are intuitive interfaces, and both companies leave tutorials and tips in the apps for you to learn how to get more out of the watch.

physical follow-up

Health monitoring is pretty thorough in both. They get relatively accurate data on heart rate and blood oxygen level, as well as timing various types of exercise. They also have an electrocardiogram (ECG) option.

And there are two advantages for the Galaxy Watch 4, one of which will soon become a tie. The Samsung watch can check your blood pressure, as long as you have a device to calibrate it from time to time. And it has sleep stage monitoring.

Galaxy Watch 4 has a tactile rotating crown at the edge of the screen (Photo: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

This second feature is on its way to Apple’s smartwatch, and it should land on everyone once watchOS 9 officially launches. For now, it is in the testing phase in the operating system’s beta program.

The tie returns to the scoreboard because the Watch Series 7 has drop detection, with user inactivity notification. The watch can call or text emergency contacts if it detects a need, a feature that can help save lives.

battery and charging

And we come to the weak point of both models. Neither Galaxy Watch 4 nor Apple Watch Series 7 can deliver a good usage time. Samsung’s watch is estimated to last up to 40 hours, against 18 hours for its competitor, according to the companies.

But none of them can reach the promised marks. The Watch 4 has a very big difference, according to the tests we did here at Canaltech, and it hardly reaches two days without at least one quick charge. The Series 7 already has a short estimate, and it manages to be even worse in the real world.

Apple Watch lets you change dials by swiping to the side (Photo: Ivo Meneghel Jr/Canaltech)

Even so, the Galaxy Watch 4 manages to deliver longer usage time. In any case, I strongly recommend that you get into the habit of putting either one to charge when you shower, for example, as you won’t need the watch much at this point.

Ah yes, this forecast of less than a day is with normal use, without considering physical exercises. To monitor a physical activity, the usage time reduces considerably, and it may be necessary to charge the watch when finished.

The reload time isn’t bad, at least. To fully charge, the Watch 4 needs about an hour and forty minutes. The Series 7 can do the process in about an hour. Fifteen minutes on the wall, with the original charger, is enough to guarantee an hour of exercise in both.

Galaxy Watch 4 vs Apple Watch Series 7: which one is worth it?

Looking at the whole, the Apple Watch Series 7 is superior to the Galaxy Watch 4 in most of the criteria. There are a lot of draws, too, but I would recommend the Apple Watch to anyone who needs a bigger screen, more performance and internal space, a more fluid and complete system, and wants less recharge time.

Samsung’s model manages to match the competitor in screen resolution and brightness, features and health monitoring. And it wins in the strap options, as it accepts virtually any watch strap, connects to more different devices and has a longer wear time.

The price has an advantage for the Samsung model, which can be found for less than R$ 1,000, depending on the version. Apple’s, on the other hand, costs no less than R$3,000 in its cheapest option. That is, the best value for money is the Galaxy Watch 4.