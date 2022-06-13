Gates publishes traditional holiday book list; see recommendations – Link

Mid-year vacation list is one of Gates’ famous reading recommendations; second list comes out at the end of 2022

For the tech world, the middle of the year brings events, launches and the dissemination of the traditional Bill Gates book list. With five reading recommendations for the American summer – or Brazilian winter, if you want to adapt – the billionaire published on his blog last week that he didn’t choose exactly light works for the period.

According to Gates, the themes chosen bring reflection in various areas of society, but they are contained in pleasant books and that are not a regretful reading for the vacation period.

“There are books here about gender equality, political polarization, climate change and the hard truth that life is never what young people think it will be. It doesn’t exactly sound like beach reading material. But none of the five books feel heavy. Each of the writers was able to take a meaty subject and make it compelling without sacrificing any complexity.”

Check out the readings recommended by the billionaire for the mid-year vacation:

The Power by Naomi Alderman

“The Power” by Naomi Alderman (English version)

The Power is a fiction that talks about what the world would be like if women could emit electric shocks whenever they wanted. As superheroes in the book, this power is used as an attack weapon that electrocutes men who stand in the way of female world domination. In just over 350 pages, Naomi uses metaphors to tell the difficulties and challenges that women have to face every day to impose themselves in society.

Publishing company: Planet

Language: Portuguese

Pages: 368

Price: BRL 66.90

Why We’re Polarized by Ezra Klein

“Why We’re Polarized” by Ezra Klein

Without a Portuguese translation, the book Why We’re Polarized is an essay on the United States after the 2016 presidential election, which placed Donald Trump as the country’s leader. American positions basically between the pro-government and the opposition, expounding on the reasons that led the country to defend opposing sides.

Publishing company: Profile Books

Language: English

Pages: 336

Price: R$ 53.90 (price from the publisher in England; only imported)

The Lincoln Highway by Amor Townes

“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Townes

The book tells the story of two brothers who want to find their mother in California and decide to take the road trip from Nebraska. On the journey, however, the brothers encounter a past acquaintance that will change the dynamics of the two-two adventure. “(Towles) seems to be saying that our personal journeys are never as linear or predictable as we hope,” Gates said.

Publishing company: penguin

Language: English

Pages: 592

Price: R$ 53.90 (price from the publisher in England; only imported)

The Ministry for the Future, by Kim Stanley Robinson

“The Ministry for the Future” by Kim Stanley Robinson

Another fiction from Gates’ list, The Ministry for the Future has already entered the list of former US President Barack Obama and is a work fitted into the new “cli-fi” molds – science fictions related to climate changes. In the book, a new organization emerges solely to take care of the interests of future generations, protecting resources and aiming to conserve all living beings.

Publishing company: orbit

Language: English

Pages: 576

Price: No price published by the publisher

How the World Really Works by Vaclav Smil

“How the World Really Works” by Vaclav Smil

“Another masterpiece by one of my favorite authors. Unlike most of Vaclav’s textbooks, which look like textbooks and delve into one topic, this one is written for a general audience and offers an overview of the main areas of his expertise. World Really Works. According to the book, never in history has there been so much information as now and that, even so, some factors such as energy and food production still do not have all the answers to solve your problems (and the problems of the world).

Publishing company: penguin

Language: English

Pages: 336

Price: R$ 106.70 (price from the publisher in England; only imported)