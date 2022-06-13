ge photographer wins second place in international award with photo of Castan’s kick on Douglas Friedrich | football

André Durão, ge photographer, won second place in the AIPS photography award, in a ceremony held in Qatar, this Sunday. The image that entered the dispute was made in the match between Vasco and Bahia, on January 31, 2021, for the Brazilian. On the occasion, he managed to register the exact moment in which defender Leandro Castan stretched his leg and hit goalkeeper Douglas Friedrich squarely in the face.
– I’m very happy, I represented Globo in the best I could. It is a very important award. Brazilian photographer being in the final is already a victory. This time it didn’t come first. But I’ll keep trying – said the photographer.
André Durão, ge photographer — Photo: Disclosure
The award, made by a technical jury, is from AIPS (International Association of Sports Press), and was given at the Khalifa International Stadium, in Doha, Qatar. Durão competed in the Sports Action category.
After Castan and Douglas collided, the goalkeeper required medical attention and had to receive stitches to his face.
See André Durão’s photograph:
Castan, Douglas, Vasco x Bahia, Brazilian Championship — Photo: André Durão
The winner was Serbian Andrej Isakovic, with an image of Formula 1, which shows an accident in which Verstappen’s car is on top of Lewis Hamilton’s car. The third place in the dispute went to the Spaniard Félix Sánchez Arrazola.
The most impressive image of the accident: Verstappen’s tire on the halo and Hamilton’s helmet (Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP)