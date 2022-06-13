Goal and best moments for France vs Croatia in the Nations League (0-1) | 06/13/2022

Thank you for listening to this Nations League match. Stay tuned here for sessions on that match. A good night and until next time!

France returns to the field on September 22, at 15:45, when they welcome Austria. Croatia plays on the same day and time when they host Denmark. In group 1 of League A, Denmark leads with nine points, while Croatia appears just behind with seven. Austria comes with four and the bottom is France with two.

With a very early goal from Modric, Croatia beat France away from home and take home the three points!

The corner kicked and the defense took it away. The play followed with another cross and Konaté went up to send the ball to the right side of the goal, with a lot of danger!

At the cross in the area, the ball was deflected by the defense and Ivusic went for it in the right corner, sending it to a corner!

Substitution in Croatia: Kovacic leaves and Susic enters. And we will have four more minutes of added time in the match.

Kramaric hit hard from the edge of the area and sent it into Maignan’s hands.

Rabiot received on the left, inside the area, and hit hard, but sent it over the goal.

Substitution in France: Guendouzi leaves and Griezmann enters.

Mbappé hit the free-kick and sent it over the goal, without danger.

At the entrance of the area, France won a free kick to hit directly and could be in danger. Mbappe on the ball!

The corner kicked and the defense took it away.

On the right, France won another corner. Danger in the area!

And there were substitutions on both teams. In Croatia Budimir and Brekalo left for Kramaric and Vlasic to enter. In France Nkunku left and Coman entered.

Majer received in the area and hit hard, but Maignan swatted away!

Substitution in Croatia: Pasalic is out for Majer.

Yellow for Pavard, for a strong finish at Brekalo – which I feel sorry for at the moment because only he gets caught in the match.

Mbappé invaded the area receiving the pass in the middle and hit hard, but the goalkeeper swiped for a corner, hit the area and the defense took it away. French rebound.

France came back different! Mbappé arrived with force and hit from outside the area, sending it from the right side of the goal!

Budimir, who was already offside, escaped through the middle and hit hard, high, but Maignan flattened out!

Benzema makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first leg of the match!

The players return to the field to start the second half. In France, Kamara and Koundé left for the entrance of Tchouameni and Pavard.

Corner taken in the area and Nkunku headed over the goal.

Corner taken and the defense took it from there, with Digne hitting and winning a corner, hit fast for Digne to win another corner!

Nkunku, on the right, won a corner. And we will have two more minutes of added time in the first half.

Modric, in the middle, was stomped by Nkunku, with the free-kick being hit quickly and possession going to Croatia.

Short corner, the ball was not crossed in the area and possession remains Croatian at the moment.

Budimir tried the kick to the middle and won a corner on the left.

France have control of the ball, but they rarely arrive in the area, without creating real chances most of the time. Croatia close the gaps and when they have the ball they try to speed up the sides.

Rabiot took a risk from outside the area and sent it through the right side of the goal, with danger!

Yellow card for Guendouzi for a midfield foul on Brekalo.

Modric hit the free-kick straight into the goal and sent it into Maignan’s hands.

Maignan came out well, on the right, took the ball from Budimir’s feet. Outside the area he disarmed Brekalo, but when he pushed away he hit the Croatian striker and made a dangerous foul for France!

In another cross coming from the right Kimpembe took it for a corner, already hit the first post and taken away by the defense.

Mbappé hit hard from outside the area and sent it into the left corner, but Ivusic kept the ball without giving a rebound.

Modric hit hard and hard in the right corner, with Maignan hitting the side and still spreading the ball, but without taking it out of the direction of the net!

MODRIC MAKES THE FIRST OF THE MATCH!

In the departure of the game of the French defense Budimir was hit, being trampled by Konaté and won the penalty for Croatia! Modric is on the ball!

On the right, Croatia wins the first corner of the match.

Budimir makes the first touch on the ball and it’s rolling into the first leg of the match!

Now the national anthems of Croatia and France are played before the match!

Players appear on the lawn to start the match!

Players appear on the pitch to begin warm-up work.

Now the broadcast of the match between France and Croatia begins, valid for the fourth round of the Nations League group stage!

Orel Frinfeeld will referee the match, with Roy Hassan and Idan Yarkoni in the lines. VAR will be commanded by Marco Fritz.

The probable Croatia team for the match is: Livakovic, Vrsaljko, Caleta-Car, Pongracic and Sosa; Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric and Brekelo.

The probable French team for the match is: Lloris, Koundé, Konaté and Kimpembe; Coman, Kanté, Tchouameni and Hernández; Griezmann, Benzema and Nkunku.

Following the custom of the games of this group stage of the Nations, both Didier Deschamps and Zlatko Dalic will give the teams a shoot, even though there are no shortages for the match.

THE Croatia comes from three different results in recent games. The first was the 3-0 defeat to Austria, with goals from Arnautovic, Gregoritsch and Sabitzer on Friday (3). On Monday came the tie with France. After that, on Friday (10), came the victory, now by 1 to 0, over Denmark, with Pasalic scoring the victory.