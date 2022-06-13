Goal and best moments for France vs Croatia in the Nations League (0-1) | 06/13/2022

17:422 hours ago

Thank you for listening to this Nations League match. A good night and until next time!

17:412 hours ago

Upcoming games and standings

France returns to the field on September 22, at 15:45, when they welcome Austria. Croatia plays on the same day and time when they host Denmark. In group 1 of League A, Denmark leads with nine points, while Croatia appears just behind with seven. Austria comes with four and the bottom is France with two.

17:392 hours ago

END OF THE GAME

With a very early goal from Modric, Croatia beat France away from home and take home the three points!

17:382 hours ago

48′ OUT

The corner kicked and the defense took it away. The play followed with another cross and Konaté went up to send the ball to the right side of the goal, with a lot of danger!

17:382 hours ago

48′ IVUSIIIIIIIIIC

At the cross in the area, the ball was deflected by the defense and Ivusic went for it in the right corner, sending it to a corner!

17:352 hours ago

45′

Substitution in Croatia: Kovacic leaves and Susic enters. And we will have four more minutes of added time in the match.

17:322 hours ago

42′

Kramaric hit hard from the edge of the area and sent it into Maignan’s hands.

17:302 hours ago

40′

Rabiot received on the left, inside the area, and hit hard, but sent it over the goal.

17:242 hours ago

35′

Substitution in France: Guendouzi leaves and Griezmann enters.

17:22 2 hours ago

32′

Mbappé hit the free-kick and sent it over the goal, without danger.

17:21 2 hours ago

32′

At the entrance of the area, France won a free kick to hit directly and could be in danger. Mbappe on the ball!

17:19 2 hours ago

29′

The corner kicked and the defense took it away.

17:18 2 hours ago

29′

On the right, France won another corner. Danger in the area!

17:17 2 hours ago

28′

And there were substitutions on both teams. In Croatia Budimir and Brekalo left for Kramaric and Vlasic to enter. In France Nkunku left and Coman entered.

17:15 2 hours ago

26′ MAIGNAN

Majer received in the area and hit hard, but Maignan swatted away!

17:08 3 hours ago

19′

Substitution in Croatia: Pasalic is out for Majer.

17:06 3 hours ago

16′

Yellow for Pavard, for a strong finish at Brekalo – which I feel sorry for at the moment because only he gets caught in the match.

17:04 3 hours ago

14′

Mbappé invaded the area receiving the pass in the middle and hit hard, but the goalkeeper swiped for a corner, hit the area and the defense took it away. French rebound.

16:583 hours ago

9′ OUT

France came back different! Mbappé arrived with force and hit from outside the area, sending it from the right side of the goal!

16:533 hours ago

3′

Budimir, who was already offside, escaped through the middle and hit hard, high, but Maignan flattened out!

16:503 hours ago

ROLL THE BALL

Benzema makes the first touch on the ball and it rolls into the first leg of the match!

16:483 hours ago

Teams on the field!

The players return to the field to start the second half. In France, Kamara and Koundé left for the entrance of Tchouameni and Pavard.

16:333 hours ago

END OF FIRST TIME

With a lightning goal by Modric, taking a penalty, Croatia beat France and took home the three points!

16:313 hours ago

45′

Corner taken in the area and Nkunku headed over the goal.

16:313 hours ago

45′

Corner taken and the defense took it from there, with Digne hitting and winning a corner, hit fast for Digne to win another corner!

16:313 hours ago

45′

Nkunku, on the right, won a corner. And we will have two more minutes of added time in the first half.

16:293 hours ago

43′

Modric, in the middle, was stomped by Nkunku, with the free-kick being hit quickly and possession going to Croatia.

16:243 hours ago

39′

Short corner, the ball was not crossed in the area and possession remains Croatian at the moment.

16:243 hours ago

38′

Budimir tried the kick to the middle and won a corner on the left.

16:233 hours ago

35′

France have control of the ball, but they rarely arrive in the area, without creating real chances most of the time. Croatia close the gaps and when they have the ball they try to speed up the sides.

16:134 hours ago

28′ UUUH!

Rabiot took a risk from outside the area and sent it through the right side of the goal, with danger!

16:034 hours ago

17′

Yellow card for Guendouzi for a midfield foul on Brekalo.

16:02 4 hours ago

15′

Modric hit the free-kick straight into the goal and sent it into Maignan’s hands.

16:01 4 hours ago

15′

Maignan came out well, on the right, took the ball from Budimir’s feet. Outside the area he disarmed Brekalo, but when he pushed away he hit the Croatian striker and made a dangerous foul for France!

15:554 hours ago

8′

In another cross coming from the right Kimpembe took it for a corner, already hit the first post and taken away by the defense.

15:524 hours ago

6′ IVUSIC

Mbappé hit hard from outside the area and sent it into the left corner, but Ivusic kept the ball without giving a rebound.

15:504 hours ago

4′ CROATIA GOAL

Modric hit hard and hard in the right corner, with Maignan hitting the side and still spreading the ball, but without taking it out of the direction of the net!

15:504 hours ago

4′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DA CROÁAACIAAAAA

MODRIC MAKES THE FIRST OF THE MATCH!

15:494 hours ago

3′ PENALTY

In the departure of the game of the French defense Budimir was hit, being trampled by Konaté and won the penalty for Croatia! Modric is on the ball!

15:484 hours ago

two’

On the right, Croatia wins the first corner of the match.

15:464 hours ago

ROLL THE BALL

Budimir makes the first touch on the ball and it’s rolling into the first leg of the match!

15:404 hours ago

national anthems

Now the national anthems of Croatia and France are played before the match!

15:404 hours ago

teams in the field

Players appear on the lawn to start the match!

15:354 hours ago

Fourth round – part 3

Tomorrow, at 1 pm, Armenia faces Scotland and Moldova welcomes Andorra. At 15:45 we will have the following games: Liechtenstein v Latvia, Bosnia v Finland, Romania v Montenegro, Poland v Belgium, Luxembourg v Faroe Islands, Germany v Italy, Turkey v Lithuania, Ukraine v Ireland, Netherlands v Wales and England v Hungary.

15:304 hours ago

Fourth round – part 2

15:254 hours ago

Fourth round – part 1

15:204 hours ago

Heating

Players appear on the pitch to begin warm-up work.

15:155 hours ago

Croatia climbing!

15:105 hours ago

France climbing!

15:05 5 hours ago

Good evening!

Now the broadcast of the match between France and Croatia begins, valid for the fourth round of the Nations League group stage!

15:005 hours ago

14:555 hours ago

Arbitration

Orel Frinfeeld will referee the match, with Roy Hassan and Idan Yarkoni in the lines. VAR will be commanded by Marco Fritz.

14:455 hours ago

probable Croatia

The probable Croatia team for the match is: Livakovic, Vrsaljko, Caleta-Car, Pongracic and Sosa; Modric, Brozovic and Kovacic; Majer, Kramaric and Brekelo.

14:405 hours ago

likely France

The probable French team for the match is: Lloris, Koundé, Konaté and Kimpembe; Coman, Kanté, Tchouameni and Hernández; Griezmann, Benzema and Nkunku.

14:355 hours ago

Maximum force

Following the custom of the games of this group stage of the Nations, both Didier Deschamps how much Zlatko Dalic will give the teams a shoot, even though there are no shortages for the match.

14:305 hours ago

Classification

14:255 hours ago

How do you get to Croatia?

THE Croatia comes from three different results in recent games. The first was the 3-0 defeat to Austria, with goals from Arnautovic, Gregoritsch and Sabitzer on Friday (3). On Monday came the tie with France. After that, on Friday (10), came the victory, now by 1 to 0, over Denmark, with Pasalic scoring the victory.

14:205 hours ago

How do you get to France?

THE France comes to the match of two draws and one defeat in the last games that they made. On Friday (3), the defeat came to Denmark, by 2 to 1, with Benzema opening the scoring and Cornelius, twice, turning the game around. The first draw came later, on Monday (6), with Croatia, 1-1, with Rabiot opening the scoring and Kramaric tying. And the second draw, again 1-1, was with Austria, on Friday (10), with Weimann opening the scoring and Mbappé drawing in the end.

2:15 pm 6 hours ago

Welcome!

