Grupo Energisa announces the opening of 589 job vacancies

((Grupo Energisa, the sixth largest energy distribution group in Brazil, with approximately six million customers and a population of almost 16 million people served, announced the opening of 589 job openings in the five regions of Brazil.

Most of the vacancies are for the areas of Operations (302), Commercial Services and Losses (88) and Information Technology (30), in the positions of administrative assistant, administrative technical assistant, internal auditor, electrician assistant, product development analyst , budget analyst, business specialist, sales executive, product owner, operation and maintenance supervisor, electrical technician, telecom automation analyst, automation technician, commercial assistant, call center attendant, systems operation technician, assistant payroll, fleet assistant, travel coordinator, young apprentice, customer experience analyst, commercial analyst, administrative assistant, commercial assistant, marketing analyst and more.

The requirements vary according to the desired role, but it is important to be available to work in one of the cities where opportunities are available, among them: Porto Velho (RO), Guajará Mirim (RO), Cacoal (RO), Cuiabá (MT) ), Belo Horizonte (MG), Dourados (MS), Uberlândia (MG), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Campo Grande (MS), Dourados (MS), Rondonópolis (MT), Sinop (MT), Vilhena (RO) , Eusébio (CE), Rio Branco (AC), Palmas (TO), Gurupi (TO), Araguaiana (TO), Barra do Garças (MT), Confresa (MT), Alto Araguaia (MT), Sorriso (MT), Cacoal (RO), Ji Paraná (RO), Primavera do Leste (MT), São Paulo (SP), Nova Mutum (MT), Terra Nova do Norte (MT), Peixoto de Azevedo (MT), Presidente Prudente (SP) , Pontes e Lacerda (MT), João Pessoa (PB), Cruzeiro do Sul (AC), Bragança Paulista (SP), Acorizal (MT), Cujubim (RO), Lucas do Rio Verde (MT), Tapurah (MT), among others.

how to apply

Those interested in applying for any of the vacancies and participating in the selection process should access the website https://jobs.kenoby.com/grupoenergisa to check the complete list of opportunities and register their CV.