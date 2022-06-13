Hamilton guarantees presence at the Canadian GP: “I wouldn’t miss it for anything” – Formula 1 News

2022 FORMULA 1: VERSTAPPEN WINS F1 AZERBAIJAN GP. FERRARI ABANDONS AND ZERA | briefing

Lewis Hamilton has assured that he will be present at this weekend’s Canadian GP. The Briton indicated a slight improvement in physical condition after acupuncture and physiotherapy sessions and declared that he would not miss the race in Montreal “for nothing”.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion suffered from back pain during the race in Azerbaijan and admitted he spent the race in Baku praying for the race to end. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has even put the Brit’s participation in the Canadian race in doubt, but Lewis himself has assured that he will be in the race.

Lewis Hamilton confirmed on Instagram that he will be at the Canadian GP (Photo: Reproduction)

In a post on Instagram, Hamilton said that he underwent treatment with physical therapist Angela Cullen and already feels a little better. Also, as he said yesterday he would, he headed to the Mercedes factory to try to work on a solution to the bounces that have been bothering the Silver Arrows so much.

“Good morning, world”, he wrote in the story tool. “Yesterday was rough and I had some trouble sleeping, but I woke up feeling positive today! The back is a little sore and bruised, but luckily nothing serious,” she continued.

“I had acupuncture and physical therapy with Ang and am on my way to my team to work with them on getting better,” he announced. “We have to keep fighting. There is no time like now for us to come together and that is what we will do. I’ll be there this weekend, I wouldn’t miss it for anything. I wish you all an amazing day and week.”

