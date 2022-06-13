“Hasn’t played since May 19”; Palmeiras ‘runs’ and prepares reinforcement announcement approved by Abel Ferreira

Seeking to find new options to add to the squad, the Portuguese coach has already approved this move by Verdão

O palm trees he is having a great time this season, growing more game by game and becoming the favorite to win more cups, in all the competitions he is currently disputing. The team led by Abel Ferreira continues to evolve and show its strength, breaking taboos and leading the Brazilian Championship, in addition to being classified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Even with all these positive results, the technical committee, aligned with the board, knows that some reinforcements are still needed, precisely in positions treated as lacking, increasing the chances of success. As a result, moves are already being made in order to secure a contract as quickly as possible.

After closing with Miguel Merentiel, surprising fans with talks “in secret”, Palmeiras leaders are not satisfied and are very close to signing another contract for the same sector: José Manuel López, from Lanús, from Argentina. Right now, the people from São Paulo are working to settle the bureaucratic details and sign the 21-year-old gringo.

As found out by GloboEsporte.com, there is no deadline for an outcome, because the transfer window in Brazil only opens on July 18, but the trend is that everything happens until the end of the weekeven more that recently he was in the CT for medical and physical exams, being approved.

Precisely as a result of having a long-running agreement with the Palmeirense board, the Argentine was out of Lanús’ last matches, so much so that he hasn’t played since May 19, in the defeat against Montevideo Wanderers, for the Copa Sudamericana. In the current squad, López will be an option for the center forward position, a role currently played by Rony and Rafael Navarro.