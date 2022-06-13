Hauger wins; Drugovich takes the podium and shoots the lead

Load audio player

Dennis Hauger was the winner of the main race of the weekend of the formula 2 in bakuafter a break in the last five minutes taking the victory from pole Jury VIPs. Felipe Drugovich completed the podium and, with Theo Pourchaire outside the top 10, saw his lead in the standings approach 50 points. Enzo Fittipaldi was also a highlight, finishing sixth after starting from 16th.

Vips looked on course for an important victory, leading from the start and holding the position despite three safety cars. But the Hitech driver ended up finding the wall in the castle region on the final stretch of the race, which ended up with the safety car on the track.

Logan Sargeant was second with Drugovich in third, despite the Brazilian having dropped to eighth at the start of the race.

The first SC came on the first lap, with Amaury Cordeel and Olli Caldwell hitting turn 4. With a quick recovery, the restart came on the next lap, starting the period of pit stops.

SC appeared again on lap 12, with Cem Bolukbasi and Roy Nissany crashing into the wall at turn 2. The restart on lap 15 was chaotic, with Armstrong almost taking Vips out of the race. Other incidents on the main straight, including one involving Drugovich’s rival Pourchaire, forced the SC Virtual into action.

With this Sunday’s results, Drugovich has 132 points in the championship against 83 for Pourchaire, who finished outside the top 10 in the race. In third is Jehan Daruvala, with 73. Check the ranking at the end of the note.

Formula 2 takes a break, resuming activities at the beginning of July, when F1 visits Silverstone, a stage that will mark the halfway point of the 2022 season.

Check out the final result of F2 race 2 in Baku:

Check out the Formula 2 classification after six of 14 stages (top 10):

1 – Felipe Drugovich: 132 points

2 – Theo Pourchaire: 83

3 – Jehan Daruvala: 73

4 – Logan Sargeant: 59

5 – Dennis Hauger: 55

6 – Marcus Armstrong: 55

7 – VIP Jury: 51

8 – Enzo Fittipaldi: 50

9 – Jack Doohan: 45

10 – Liam Lawson: 44

