Hidden Agent | Scene brings a lot of action between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Netflix recently released a new scene from the movie The Hidden Agent, during the Geeked Week live, one of the most anticipated productions on the platform.

In the plot, we will follow a deadly duel between two assassins. Gentry (Ryan Gosling) will be pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), his former partner at the CIA.

hidden agent debut in July, 22 on the streaming platform, being one of the largest original productions on the platform, with a budget of over US$ 200 million.

In addition to the trio of protagonists formed by Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049) and Ana de Armas (Between Knives and Secrets), we will also have Billy Bob Thornton (Fast vengeance), alfre woodard (Luke Cage) and Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) in the main cast.

In secondary roles, Wagner Moura (Elite squad), Jessica Henwick (Iron fist), Dhanush (3) and Julia Butters (American Housewife) are confirmed.

Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) will direct, while Joe Russo handles the final draft of the script.

The platform’s intention is to create a shared universe, so much so that there are already two new projects in the franchise being developed, being a direct sequel starring Gosling, and a prequel that will bring Evans in the lead role.

For now, we only know that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernickfrom Deadpool, will handle the prequel script.

The direct sequel, however, must feature the same creative team as the original film: Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) directing, while Joe writes the final draft of the script.