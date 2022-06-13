High fuel price was final blow for traditional South African airline affiliated with BA

Photo: AEROIN





The high price of jet fuel has led the South African airline, Comair, to suspend all operations since June 1st. At the time, the company was still under pressure from employees amid uncertainty over salary payments. After a few days, it became known that the company would be liquidatedresulting in a sad demise for a company founded in 1943.

The airline also owns the low-cost carrier Kulula and operates British Airways (BA) domestic flights in the country, as a sort of affiliate of the British company.

Comair’s management decided to stop operations citing lack of money to meet high fuel costs, but the crisis has been going on for a few years. The situation worsened after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), which represents the country’s airline workers, filed a labor lawsuit and picketed the company’s headquarters because there were no guarantees of payment of wages during the period of suspension of flights.

IMAGE: Christian Volpati/Wikimedia





2 years of crisis

Comair voluntarily entered a financial recovery process in May 2020, with the worsening of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, the company continued operating normally. Last March, Comair’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) was suspended for five days by the Civil Aviation Authority of South Africa (SACAA). The agency found flaws in its security mechanisms, including “three level 1 flaws” that pose “an immediate risk to users.”

By court decision, the company continued flying and even sold tickets with up to 30% discount to try to attract passengers. Without prior notice, Comair announced on June 1 the suspension of operations due to lack of funds. NUMSA unionists are demanding the departure of the company’s CEO, Glen Orsmond, as the only way to save Comair.

The company represents 40% of the South African domestic market and mainly serves the cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.



