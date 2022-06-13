Horner accuses Mercedes of ‘increasing’ F1 jumping problem

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has accused Mercedes rivals of pressuring drivers to ‘complain’ about the issues related to ‘porpoising’.

Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton in particular, suffered throughout the Azerbaijan GP weekend, with the Briton experiencing severe back pain, such was the amount and intensity of the ‘jumps’ of his W13 at the Baku City Circuit.

Russell sparked hints of conversations about the future of the current technical regulations, due to riders not being able to withstand these ‘jumps’ for the next four years.

Hamilton was in visible discomfort after the 51-lap race, with team principal Toto Wolff warning that the seven-time champion may not participate in the Canadian Grand Prix next weekend.

In contrast, Red Bull is one of the few teams that has managed to overcome the aerodynamic phenomenon this season.

Asked what he would do as team principal if his drivers were driving a car with this intensity of problem, Horner replied: “I would tell them to complain as much as they can over the radio and make as much trouble as possible. It’s part of the game.”

On whether this is what he believes rivals are doing, Horner stated: “Of course it is. Look, it’s uncomfortable, but there are solutions for that, but it’s detrimental to the car’s performance.”

“What’s the easiest thing to do? Complain from a security point of view, but each team has a choice. If it’s a genuine safety concern across the grid, it’s something that should be looked into, but if it’s only affecting individual people or teams, it’s something the team has to potentially deal with,” he said.

On whether he would accept any changes to the regulations if safety concerns continue to grow, Horner said: “They could always put a bigger board if they wanted to.”

“The easiest thing is obviously to make the car bigger, so the team has the option to do that. But I think this is more for the technicians, because there are certain cars that have some problems and some cars that have very few problems. It seems unfair to penalize those who did a decent job, versus those who maybe missed the mark a little bit.”