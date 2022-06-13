How is the cell phone market in Latin America? see data

Latin America has presented a supply of the cell phone market below the desired level in recent months, according to a new report by the counterpoint. Shipment of these devices has dropped 5.8% compared to the same period in 2021, and one of the main reasons is the supply restrictionsmainly for Chinese manufacturers.

The difficulties would be decreasing, but they could remain a problem for the rest of 2022. According to analyst Tina Lu, OEMs in Latin America, that is, manufacturers that assemble and develop products for other companies, were in a “fierce war of prices”, which lessened the impact of consumer demand. But that could change going forward, especially in the mid-range and high-end smartphone segments.

Most of the largest countries in LATAM (Latin America) followed the regional trend of annual market decline, with the exception of Chile.

Smartphone market growth in the largest Latin American countries in the first quarter of 2022. (Counterpoint)Source: Counterpoint

Samsung is the market leader

THE Samsung maintained its leadership in all Latin American markets year-on-year, with emphasis on its sales in Brazil and on Galaxy A03. However, shipments from its smartphones fell year-on-year and quarterly due, for example, to fewer shipments from its factory in Vietnam. Samsung did not have enough supply for entry-level devices, so it had a slight drop in its sales volume in this segment, mainly in Brazil and Mexico.

ZTE continued to be the leading provider of entry-level devices.

Market share of top smartphone OEMs in Latin America in 2021 and 2022. (Counterpoint)Source: Counterpoint

Despite all this, the presence of 5G devices continues to grow in the region. They accounted for 15% of smartphones sold, and their biggest markets include Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Samsung has also become the leading provider of 5G enabled smartphones.