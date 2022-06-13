‘I can kill or be killed in combat for money. I am mercenary. I like it’, says Brazilian who went to war in Ukraine | Fantastic

In addition to Andrew, several other Brazilians went to war in Ukraine. It is not known exactly how many. Many live in Europe. People who have nothing to do with the conflict, but who decide to present themselves to fight on the Ukrainian side and exchange fire with Russian forces.

It was a site that hooked both Tialison Cardoso and David Moura. It’s just job openings for professionals in the security sector. Position: protection agent. Location: Ukraine. Salary: $1,000 to $2,000 per day – plus bonuses. Just getting there…

“None of this is true. None of that exists,” says David.

“You will receive training there for a day and you will go to combat. If they come to pay you something, it’s worth $400 a month,” says Tialison.

David Moura, combatant: So, I said: ‘how much can you pay, how much are you willing to pay in my experience, within what I know how to do?’. They stuck around and offered me, in a way, $1,000.

Those who speak Ukrainian or English usually earn more. This is the case of Sandro, who speaks several languages

“The parliament here passed a constitutional amendment that in a state of war, martial law, it literally hires foreigners and we are part of the Ukrainian army. There is no difference between me and a national military, I receive everything here as if I were a Ukrainian employee,” she says.

David has no problem being called a “mercenary”. This is how foreign fighters who participate in wars in exchange for money are known.

“In a way I’m going to switch shots. I can fall, I can kill or die in combat for money. I am mercenary. I like it,” he says.

But they say it wasn’t just for the money that they traveled to Ukraine.

“Danger is imminent in front of you and you are there insisting. It’s something you can’t explain very well, you know?” says Tialison.

“Oh, you’re crazy. No, it’s just normal for me. I like that, you know?” says David.

Brazilian soldier killed in the Ukrainian war was trained in nursing; Fantastic interviewed another Brazilian who was in the same operation

