‘I just want you to hear me’, says Brit who will report sexual abuse to Pope

Admin 6 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Matthew Richards
  • From BBC News

Color photograph shows a 65-year-old white man with sunglasses on a street in Rome
photo caption,

Mark Murray Meets With Pope Francis This Monday

When Briton Mark Murray tells Pope Francis about the sexual abuse he suffered as a teenager at a seminary, he just wants the Pope to listen.

“I don’t want an apology, I want them to listen to me,” Murray, now 65, tells BBC News. “A forced apology is not true.”

Murray is one of seven men who were sexually abused as young men at St. Peter Claver College, in the north of England, and who will attend a meeting with the Pope in private this Monday morning (12/6).

Murray was repeatedly abused by a priest at the former seminary (priest preparatory school) for youth and adolescents between 1969 and 1974. When he joined the institution, he was 13 years old.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

McDonald’s Russian replacement opens first stores

Restaurants will operate with a new name and logo, but in the same locations, with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved