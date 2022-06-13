“I live to innovate” | LOOK

At 27, I had a traditional engineering career. I worked in a multinational in the area of ​​monitoring and GPS and every now and then I traveled to international conferences. I always took the opportunity to get to know the place, to explore. And that’s what happened when I was sent to Hong Kong in 2007, with a flight back via Beijing. I decided to amend my vacation and get to know China, which was in turmoil one year before the Olympics that it would host. I was impressed. Everywhere, without exaggeration, there was an innovation. I understood that this was the place to be at that time and asked my boss to stay in Beijing for another year, helping the company expand on the other side of the globe. I was deeply happy when the positive response came. But life has this fascinating component of the unpredictable, and my mind has changed. Four months later, I quit, at risk, in search of something new. I started to make a living from translating jobs, teaching English to children and thinking all the time about the next step, immersed in a scenario of high creativity.

And suddenly, I was living in a country where I didn’t know anyone, without knowing the language or mastering the culture. Even with the natural difficulties of such a turnaround, however, I adapted well. I made friends with Brazilians and foreigners, I got acclimatized. I was focused on absorbing what that tradition mixed with modernity could teach me. Here, in the midst of so many differences, I realized how electric bicycles, often used by workers to get to and from work, dominated the streets. This was not seen in Brazil. They were simple, square, charmless, but surprisingly useful—even to me. As I still wasn’t allowed to drive in China, this bike was my salvation. I did everything with her and, over time, my friends also joined. And we started to drive around the city on two wheels.

My interest in this faster and more practical way of getting around grew to such a point that I decided to visit the factories where the bicycles came from, half an hour from Beijing. My brother, who is now my partner, was in Brazil and I was excited, from far away, talking about my idea of ​​creating a model adjusted to the Brazilian reality. It was all new and Rodrigo, from a distance, didn’t exactly understand the project. Still, he embarked on it, driven by an urge to innovate, which is what also drives me. Of course, it was not easy to find a factory willing to produce the bike the way I imagined it, all made to measure. In 2008, I managed to get the first Lev model off the ground, already foreseeing a lot of them in the Rio de Janeiro landscape and across the country. We invented a unisex product, with design and, icing on the cake, it still came with the basket. The purpose was to create an alternative to the automobile that would serve the whole family.

We had been selling online for a few months when we opened the first physical store in Brazil, in 2010. At that time, the warehouse was improvised in my parents’ house, full of bicycles from China. My brother and I made deliveries, always at dawn. I never doubted that it would work, and it did. Today, we are in four states with 26 stores, sixteen opened in the last two years alone. I stayed on Chinese soil until 2019. Then, I came to Rio de Janeiro on vacation, and the strict quarantine there prevented me from returning. The idea now is to take turns between the two countries. Interestingly, the pandemic ended up giving the business a boost, as people increasingly seek the outdoors and less the grip of the car. In fact, everyone is tired of the traffic and angry with the price of gasoline. I myself sold my car a long time ago and I use the e-bike for everything. It was also an innovation for my own life.

Bruno Affonso in testimony given to Duda Monteiro de Barros

Published in VEJA of June 15, 2022, issue no. 2793