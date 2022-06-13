‘I respect myself too much to spend my last years in hostels’, says elderly woman who did not leave Ukraine – News

When Russian troops entered the Ukraine, On February 24, 71-year-old Nadezhda Kulikova prepared for the war that had just begun. A native of Donetsk, she survived an armed conflict for eight years, since the forces pro-Russian separatists began to claim territory in the east of the country.

During those years, she refused to leave the house she had lived in all her life due to the conflict, and after the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, she only left donetsk last week, after more than 100 days of fighting between the troops of Kiev and Moscow.





“It was very difficult to leave the house where I was happy with my husband, where my grandchildren were born and raised. I have memories associated with every corner of that place,” says Nadezhda.

Refusing to leave the country, she is living in Kiev with her granddaughter Mila, 34, who has long urged her grandmother to leave her region, where military offensives are concentrated.

“I respect myself too much to spend my last years in a hostel,” says Nadezhda. “I have not stopped believing for a day that the Ukrainian army will liberate our Donetsk.”

To find her granddaughter in Kiev, the Ukrainian went a long way so that she did not have to go through the war zones in her country. Departing from Donetsk, she traveled four days through Russian territory until she reached the Latvian border, then continued on to Lithuania and Poland, until she reached Kiev.



































On Saturday (11), Mila finally found her grandmother. In 2014, the Ukrainian’s granddaughter left Donetsk to live in Kiev in order to flee the conflict with pro-Russian separatists. When the Russian invasion hit the city, she spent a few months in Lviv, a city in the west near the Polish border, before returning to the region. At 34, she points out that she has already fled two wars.

Mila also does not want to leave her country and preferred to remain amid the war rather than become a refugee, a condition of more than 6 million people who have left Ukraine since February.

“My grandmother was very afraid to leave Donetsk because there were bombings every day. For almost three months, she only had water and electricity for a few hours a day and there was almost no food and medicine in the shops.”





The two have a very close relationship. It was the grandmother who raised Mila after the young girl was orphaned. The war has strengthened this bond and the concern they have for each other. After several attempts, Nadezhda was convinced by Mila to seek a safer place to stay during the war, even without crossing the country’s border.

“On the day my grandmother left Donetsk, a fragment of a bomb fell at the point where she usually takes buses every day. Our city is constantly bombed. At night I know she cries when I go to bed.”



