‘I understand the jury’s decision’ Rolling Stone

Amber Heard talked about the trial with Johnny Depp for the first time after losing the lawsuit against the actor. In early June, the jury found that the actress from Aquaman (2018) defamed her ex-husband, and must pay the actor $15 million. Now, heard stated that he understands the court’s decision.

“I don’t blame them,” she said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie of Today Show (via Variety). “Actually, I understand. He’s a loved one and people feel like they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

However, the actress did not think so fair the comments she received on social media during the trial. “I don’t care what you think of me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my home, at my wedding, inside my closed doors. I don’t assume most people know this, so I don’t take it personally,” she said.

“But even someone who’s sure I deserve all this hate and vitriol, even if you think I’m lying, you still can’t look me in the eye and say you think on social media I got fair representation. You can’t tell me you think that was fair.”

The full interview with heard airs June 14th and 15th. Check out the excerpt published by Today Show: