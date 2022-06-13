If WhatsApp falls, users will be able to appeal to compensation: learn more!

The Consumer Defense Code is also applied to digital services such as WhatsApp, so there are many criteria for its operation. Anyone using the platform can be harmed in some way if the support falls. For example, the loss of records sets up a certain embarrassment if it is part of a conversation involving harassment.

See too: Did your cell phone break? See how to connect with WhatsApp Web

If the instability made it difficult to send and receive messages in any way or to store them in backup, Meta, responsible for the app, is able to receive compensation. However, the urgency to prove moral or material damages depends on the judges who will assess whether the occurrence actually caused any damage.

Companies often seek compensation when they lose sales due to WhatsApp instability

That’s right, but it’s not so easy to indemnify WhatsApp like that, because there is a need to prove the fact very precisely. All appeals are analyzed to determine whether the claims are justified or just plain causality. Complaints should be filed immediately after the issue and as much evidence as possible helps in retaliation.

The consequences for the service provider in proving that the user was harmed are part of the judges’ decision. Testimonials, screenshots and server history tracking help in the judgment, The fine amount is also decided according to the severity.