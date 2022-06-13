IFAB approves new limit of five substitutions in football | international football

After a meeting held in Doha, Qatar, the international association that regulates the rules of football (IFAB) approved this Monday that the five substitutions are definitively adopted. This measure had been temporarily implemented because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the announcement about the rule changes, the IFAB did not clarify whether there will be the release of 26 players called up for the World Cup in Qatar. However, the entity confirms that coaches will be able to count on up to 15 athletes on the bench from July 1st.

The entity also confirmed the restriction of three windows for substitutions, in addition to the game break.

The new determination was already awaited after a study carried out by FIFA — as the ge reported in February this year — and good acceptance by coaches at the congress held in Doha, before the World Cup draw. This Monday, IFAB members met again in Doha and approved the changes.

The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, was in favor of the modification and plans to take, among the three additional ones, only players to the front line. The expectation is to call up at least two strikers and would complete the list with a midfielder – but it won’t be surprising if you call nine forwards.

