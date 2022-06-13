Images reveal spin-off participants

Developed in order to show more of the universe of The Walking Deadthe series “Tales of the Walking Dead”, will address the experience of other characters who survived the apocalyptic period. The series will have standalone episodes, which will paint the scenario developed by Robert Kirkman.

Read more: Four zombie genre series to watch

The premiere date is scheduled to take place on August 14 of this year, and due to the fact that it is so close, the production of the series has already started to release some official images with the actors that are confirmed.

One of the actresses who gave the air of her grace in the images released was Samantha Morton, responsible for playing the villain who terrorized the lives of the protagonists during the 9th and 10th season of The Walking Dead.

However, she was the first to have her confirmation released to the public, and it is expected that in this third spin-off of the series, more information about her past will emerge.

Although the series chooses to air independent episodes, it was announced that Samantha will appear in three of them, having her story intertwined with the other characters.

It is estimated that the new series will be broadcast on the streaming service AMC +, while here in Brazil, “Tales of the Walking Dead” will be shown on the AMC channel, present on pay TV, however, there are no dates for the premiere.

As for the other confirmed actors, in addition to Samantha Morton (Alpha), we will also have Olivia Munn and Terry Crews, who is debuting in the series’ universe. In addition, Anthony Edwards, Jessie T. Usher, Poppy Liu, Daniella Pineda, Danny Ramirez, Jillian Bell and Parker Posey are also guaranteed a ticket in the cast.