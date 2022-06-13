In addition to Arrascaeta, Dorival Júnior has the return of an important player in his first training session at Ninho

Coming off three straight defeats in BrazilianO Flamengo performed again this Monday, at Ninho, and had good news. In addition to Arrascaeta, who returned from the Uruguayan national team, goalkeeper Santos returned to work with the team and is closer to reinforcing the team, which is now under the direction of Dorival Júnior. The coach commanded his first activity with the red-black squad.

+ Check the classification and the complete table of the Serie A of the Brasileirão!

Santos had been away from activities with the group since May 7, when the goalkeeper’s left thigh injury was reported. With Paulo Sousa in charge, Flamengo had Hugo Souza as a starter. In front of Internacional, in the debut of Dorival Júnior, the coach promoted the return of the experienced Diego Alves to the red-black goal.

Dorival Jr in charge of Flamengo (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

Despite participating in training this Monday, Santos will not be available for Wednesday’s game, against Cuiabá, for the Brazilian Championship. The goalkeeper follows the schedule of the medical department and should return to games at the end of July.

Flamengo has one last training session this Tuesday, at Ninho, before facing Cuiabá. Given the delicate situation in the table – the team will enter the Z4 if they lose -, the game is seen as a decision.