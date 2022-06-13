In search of investors, Mário reveals signing with BTG bank

Banco BTG Pactual signed a contract with Fluminense this Monday morning, informed Mário Bittencourt. The bank will financially advise the club in the search for debt settlement, with the possibility of medium and long-term investors.

– Today (Monday) in the morning we signed a contract, a mandate, with the bank so that they can go to the market to seek operations to reduce the debt and, at the same time, allow greater investments in a shorter period than we imagined. We signed with BTG, that after these 60 days of study, they can go to the market, show our recovery and try to attract investors to continue equating debts and bring greater investments to our football team so that our fans have more joys every day . The analysis is aimed at seeking investors and does not exclude the possibility of a future SAF for investment in football. We hired BTG and this analysis involves a possible SAF transformation or not, but with other possible viable options. As of today, Fluminense has an advisory service from a great financial institution that can go to the market to seek investors to continue financially recovering and increase investments in the club, in the football team, in the medium and long term – declared Mário.