Inter x Flamengo: commission says VAR should have suggested review of possible penalty in Gabigol | Brazilian series a

The CBF Arbitration Commission released the analysis and audio of the match between Internacional x Flamengo, Saturday, in Beira-Rio, won by Colorado 3-1. The red and blacks were disgusted with the arbitration decisions, especially the VAR.

According to the Arbitration Commission, the VAR, which was responsible for Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa), should have recommended to the referee Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa) the review of the bid between Gabriel Mercado and Gabigol, at the beginning of the second time, because of a possible unmarked penalty on the Flamengo striker, who had his face hit by the Inter defender with his arm.

VAR: “The defender looks for a reference with his arm. There’s no trigger, he doesn’t have a foul play. He can play”.

REFEREE: “I warned him to be more careful”.

Regarding Matheuzinho’s penalty kick against Pedro Henrique, the Refereeing Commission did not say whether it considers it a mistake that VAR did not recommend the review. He thinks it’s an interpretive move.

In this case, the VAR also analyzed that there was no offside at the beginning of the play and that the contact between the athletes occurred inside the area.

VAR: “It’s quite clear that he wears it. It’s right leg with right leg. Bráulio, penalty checked and confirmed.”

