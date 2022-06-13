Internacional x Flamengo: commission considers that bid involving Gabigol should have been reviewed

According to the analysis of the CBF Arbitration Commission, the video referee of Internacional vs Flamengolast Saturday, Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP), should have recommended to referee Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC) the review of the bid between Gabriel Mercado and Gabigol – in which Flamengo claimed a penalty.

The move took place at the beginning of the second half, when Internacional was winning by 1 to 0. In a raised ball in the area, there is a clash between the colorado defender and the red-black forward. Check out part of the dialogue between the referees, who did not understand the bid as a fault.

Video referee: “The defender is looking for a reference. He has his arm. There’s no trigger, no foul play. You can play.”

Referee: “I warned you to be more careful.”

In Internacional’s 3-1 victory, in Beira-Rio, another move was played by the video referee: the penalty scored in favor of Colorado.

Regarding the bid involving Matheuzinho, from Fla, and Pedro Henrique, from Inter, the commission did not say whether it considered a mistake that VAR did not recommend the review, judging the bid as “interpretative”.

The VAR also analyzed that there was no offside at the beginning of the play and that the contact between the athletes occurred inside the area.

VAR: “Pretty clear he wears it. It’s right leg with right leg. Bráulio, penalty checked and confirmed.”