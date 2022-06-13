Internet Explorer will definitely be retired this week

Starting June 15th, Internet Explorer will be permanently retired on Windows. The browser will have ended support and will be disabled in “certain versions” of the operating system, making room for the successor program, Microsoft Edge.

The termination of IE is not a surprise: the announcement of the end of Microsoft took place in May 2021. However, the date is finally closer and, soon, users will begin to check the effects of Microsoft’s decision – that is, if they still use Internet Explorer to browse the web.

Microsoft Edge will be retired this Wednesday (15) (Image: Reproduction / Microsoft)

With the change, clicking on Internet Explorer shortcuts will redirect the user to Microsoft Edge. The new browser must already be installed on your Windows 10 computer — in this case, you don’t need to do anything to guarantee the replacement — but if it’s not already downloaded, you can download it from Microsoft’s official website.

end of a generation

For the company, Microsoft Edge represents “the future of the internet”, with faster, safer and more modern browsing. The program is built on the foundation of Chromium, Google’s source code, with simple, customizable interface and many additional features.

The future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge—the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired on June 15, 2022 https://t.co/o1vj2Hxksb pic.twitter.com/22ReVYyw3G — Windows Blogs (@windowsblog) May 19, 2021

Microsoft will try to make the transition as smooth as possible, just as it has done so far: passwords, favorite websites and other information will sync with the new browser.

One more shovel of lime

The end of Internet Explorer support doesn’t happen overnight and has been going on for years. Last year, the browser lost support for the Microsoft 365 suite of applications, as, according to Microsoft, it could have errors or even not work with services like Teams, Word and Excel.