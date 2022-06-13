iOS 16: iPhones 6s and 7 are without the new operating system | Technology

According to Apple, only iPhones from model 8 will be compatible with the new system, which should be officially launched between September and November. With this, the models that will not receive an update are:

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus (released in 2015);

and (released in 2015); iPhone 7 and 7 Plus (2016);

and (2016); 1st generation iPhone SE (2016).

The ones that will be compatible, according to Apple, are:

iPhone 13 , 13 mini , 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max ;

, , and ; iPhone 12 mini , 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max ;

, and ; iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max ;

, and ; iPhone SE 2nd and 3rd generation ;

; iPhone XS and XS Max ;

and ; iPhone XR ;

; iPhone X ;

; iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

What are the main news?

iOS 16 brings smarter productivity, wellness and notification tools. See the changes:

Lockscreen : iOS 16 gives you more options to customize your iPhone screen with photos, clock styles and widgets. Apple still promises to make unlocking more fun with color and animation options;

: iOS 16 gives you more options to customize your iPhone screen with photos, clock styles and widgets. Apple still promises to make unlocking more fun with color and animation options; advanced notifications : The company will allow users to insert widgets with real-time information on the mobile’s locked screen. It will be possible, for example, to follow the arrival of the app driver without having to unlock the iPhone;

: The company will allow users to insert widgets with real-time information on the mobile’s locked screen. It will be possible, for example, to follow the arrival of the app driver without having to unlock the iPhone; focus mode : in iOS 16, Apple will expand the focus mode. Users will be able to create profiles for when they are working or at rest;

: in iOS 16, Apple will expand the focus mode. Users will be able to create profiles for when they are working or at rest; Messages : in the new system, the application will allow you to edit texts after they have been sent and even cancel messages shared by mistake;

: in the new system, the application will allow you to edit texts after they have been sent and even cancel messages shared by mistake; new memojis : Apple announced that iOS 16 will get memojis and more ways to customize these avatars;

: Apple announced that iOS 16 will get memojis and more ways to customize these avatars; Fitness: In iOS 16, the Fitness app will be available even if you don’t have an Apple Watch. The app will use iPhone sensors to track users’ movement and exercise.

What resources should not reach Brazil?

Some of the novelties shown by Apple should not arrive in Brazil. Among them are:

improvements in apple pay : only US users will have access to the feature that turns the iPhone into a kind of card machine for payments between Apple Pay accounts. Another financial resource that is only available to Americans is the possibility of making these payments in installments;

: only US users will have access to the feature that turns the iPhone into a kind of card machine for payments between Apple Pay accounts. Another financial resource that is only available to Americans is the possibility of making these payments in installments; Documents in iPhone Wallet : it will not be this time that Brazilians will be able to register official identification documents using their iPhones. For now, the company is working with some US states to get the digital driver’s license recognized by US authorities;

: it will not be this time that Brazilians will be able to register official identification documents using their iPhones. For now, the company is working with some US states to get the digital driver’s license recognized by US authorities; Maps new look: Apple recently revamped its navigation app to include more information about traffic, cycling routes and other new features. Available in ten countries, including the US, UK and Canada, the new app was announced for eleven more countries on Monday. Brazil, however, is not on the list.

Can I install iOS 16 before release?

Apple usually presents the final version of its operating system along with the launch of the iPhone. iOS 16 is expected to be released to everyone when the iPhone 14 arrives, which is expected in September.

In the meantime, you can try out some of the new features by installing the beta version, which will be available to the general public starting next month. Developers registered by Apple can now download this preview of the system.