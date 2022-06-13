iPhone 14 may have front camera with autofocus and 6P lens, says Kuo

Counting on numerous rumors and leaks, the iPhone 14 will be the North American brand’s big bet to displace Android rivals in the last quarter of this year and throughout 2023. In addition to the improvements implemented from the update to the iOS 16 operating system, this generation should also bring remarkable advances in hardware. As leaks speculate, the most affordable model should be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple Bionic A15 processor and 6 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X). Despite the focus on internal specifications, the company also intends to insert improvements in other components of the device, such as the front camera, for example.

According to informant Ming-Chi Kuo, the brand can use in the next generation a 6P autofocus selfie camera developed by Genius. This novelty should improve the quality of images captured with the front sensor especially with the phone in motion, eliminating the need to adjust the focus manually (MF). Although this month’s rumors are reliable, it should be noted that in previous releases the possibility of Apple inserting an AF camera into its smartphones was also mentioned, something that did not happen and lights up an alert about the chances of Apple keeping the common 12 MP lens.

For now, there are no other leaks that support Kuo’s idea, however, more details are expected to be revealed in the coming months as the announcement date approaches. The iPhone 14’s front camera will be upgraded to AF (vs. the existing FF), significantly improving selfie and video performance.”

What are your expectations for the next generations of the iPhone? Tell us, comment!

