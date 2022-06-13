Jennifer Aniston appears in the outfit used by Monica in ‘Friends’ – Emais

Jennifer Aniston appeared alongside hairstylist Chris McMillan in one of the dresses worn by Courteney Cox in ‘Friends’. Photo: NBC and Instagram/@mrchrismcmillan

The actress Jennifer Aniston provided a moment of nostalgia for fans of friends this Sunday, 12. In the stories of Instagramthe artist also revealed to have and wear one of the costumes from the series.

Jennifer appeared next to the hairdresser Chris McMillan with a dress used by the character Monica Geller.

Before sharing the publication, the actress posted a photo of Courteney Cox, who played the character, using the play. “Does this dress look familiar? I still have it,” she wrote in stories.

Despite having played the character Rachel Green in friendsJennifer had already revealed, in May of last year, that she chose to “steal” Courteney’s costume.

“I went into her closet and took one of the dresses that Monica was wearing,” she said in an interview with the American magazine. people. “I still have it and it still fits me. It’s floral with black lace, small flowers, v-neck and ruffled sleeves,” she commented.

Courteney, during the occasion, however, revealed that he never “stole” anything from behind the scenes of the series. “I’m not a person who collects things. And then I regret it,” said the actress.

At the time, the rest of the cast said they also took home objects from the set. Lisa Kudrowthat lived Phoebe Buffaystated that he took some rings from the character.

Matt LeBlancwhich gave life to Joey Tribbianisaid he “stole” a sign reading “I Love friends” (“I love friends“, in Portuguese).

David Schwimmer took some character teacher posters Ross Gellerinterpreted by him, and Matthew PerryO Chandler Bingsaid he took a cookie jar with a clock inside and gave it to Lisa.

See Jennifer in the dress:

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise de Morais