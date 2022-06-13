Jorge Jesus indicates, and Fenerbahçe signs Brazilian midfielder Lincoln, ex-Grêmio | international football

Jorge Jesus’ first reinforcement at Fenerbahçe is Brazilian. The Turkish club has agreed to hire the 23-year-old midfielder Lincoln. The player, revealed by Grêmio, was at Santa Clara, from Portugal, and will sign a four-year contract.
- Ex-Flamengo will be Jorge Jesus’ football manager at Fenerbahçe
- Jorge Jesus is introduced as Fenerbahçe coach: “We want to be the best”
Lincoln on his arrival in Istanbul to sign with Fenerbahçe — Photo: Disclosure/Fenerbahçe
Lincoln arrived this Monday in Istanbul to sign the contract and be officially introduced by Fenerbahçe. The Turkish club will pay 3 million euros (approximately R$ 15 million) for 85% of the player’s economic rights.
Of this amount, Grêmio is entitled to 20%: around 600 thousand euros (the equivalent of R$ 3 million at the current price).
Lincoln was Jorge Jesus’ first order at Fenerbahçe. The midfielder stood out last season for Santa Clara, with seven goals and eight assists. The team finished in seventh place in the Portuguese Championship, and the Brazilian came to arouse the interest of Porto.
Lincoln played in the last Portuguese Championship for Santa Clara — Photo: Disclosure / CD Santa Clara