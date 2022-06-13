know what to consider when choosing your

More comfort, ergonomics and even better precision are some of the advantages of the vertical mouse. The device, suitable for gamers or those who spend many hours in front of the computer, is still not very popular in Brazil, but it can be easily found for purchase.

This model works in the same way as the traditional ones, with a sensor that helps with cursor movement and buttons for clicking.

The difference is in the format: it does not have a horizontal contour, to be handled with the palm of the hand. It has a design that accommodates your fingers vertically.

What are the benefits of the vertical mouse?

Because of the shape, the vertical mouse provides better ergonomics and comfort, making dragging and clicking movements more natural. The user puts less strain on muscles and nerves, helping to avoid repetitive motion injuries.

As it has the same function as the traditional accessory, it fits anyone and adapts to any model of computer or notebook.

Tracking

As with traditional mice, the tracking technology can be either optical or laser. In both cases they are quite efficient.

The difference is that laser mice cost a little more because they have slightly higher accuracy. They don’t require mousepads, working well on any surface. However, when away from surfaces they lose precision, which is harmful for gamers, for example.

The optical mouse, on the other hand, does not have the same precision, but is ideal for use on a table with the aid of a mousepad. It is suitable for gamers and for those who do not want to invest so much in the device.

In addition, the user also needs to keep an eye on the DPI – acronym for “dots per inch”. In practice, it specifies the resolution of the mouse and how many points it identifies in each inch traveled. This is important as the higher the DPI rate, the more sensitive the mouse is to movement. Conversely, when the objective is greater precision, the right thing is to seek a lower sensitivity.

weight and size

With the objective of providing more comfort and ergonomics to the user, it is necessary to pay attention to the size and weight of the device at the time of purchase.

It is necessary that it is not too heavy to the point of being uncomfortable during use and that the size is suitable for the size of the user’s hand so that it fits perfectly.

special features

If you are a person who spends hours in front of the computer and most of that time is spent reading, it is recommended that your mouse has a scroll button that will help in this task.

Those who browse through many screens can take advantage of the buttons that allow them to minimize and maximize the screen.

And, for gamers, it is important that the model has special buttons and LED lights.

Now that you know what to evaluate before buying a vertical mouse, here are six options for this model.

Wireless 2.4G Rechargeable Mouse – Beyamis

Price: BRL 73.49*

Beyamis vertical mouse Image: Disclosure

Purchase

It has three adjustable DPI levels, from 800 to 2,400. Thus, offering more speed and less delay in response.

The tracking sensor is optical, which, according to the manufacturer, ensures a more correct location. The ergonomic design and weight (151 grams) promise to reduce wrist fatigue.

It works via Wi-Fi (2.4G) and has a built-in lithium battery, rechargeable with a USB cable.

Wireless mouse – Almencla

Price: BRL 77.80*

Almencla vertical mouse Image: Disclosure

Purchase

Amencla’s vertical cordless model is a very economical option suitable for everyday use.

Again, the goal here is to avoid ailments caused by repetitive motion, such as carpal tunnel syndrome. The reduced weight (87g) helps.

It has an optical system and three adjustable DPI levels: 800, 1600 and 2400. It comes with six control buttons, to offer more autonomy when the user performs his tasks.

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse

Price: BRL 519*

Logi vertical mouse Image: Disclosure

Purchase

The 57° vertical angle provides an ergonomic posture without compromising performance, allowing the user to hold the hand in a natural “handshake” position, reducing wrist pressure and forearm strain.

The high-precision 4,000 DPI sensor results in four times less hand movements and reduces fatigue, according to the manufacturer.

In addition to having the three conventional mouse buttons, the MX Vertical has two customizable buttons on the left side and another button that can adjust the speed of the pointer on the screen.

It can be connected to your computer or notebook via USB-C cable, Bluetooth or Logitech’s USB-receiver (which allows you to connect up to six wireless accessories to a single input).

The vertical MX stays charged for up to four months on a full charge. And a quick charge of one minute is enough for three hours of use.

Delux corded ergonomic upright mouse

Price: from BRL 172.89 to BRL 133.70* (23% discount)

Delux vertical mouse Image: Disclosure

Purchase

It also promises greater ergonomics thanks to the design, designed to relieve arm discomfort and the feeling of stiffness. It comes with a base to provide even more support to the wearer’s arm, thereby relieving the strain on the wrist.

Due to its adjustable DPI (five options between 800 and 4,000), non-slip and anti-sweat gear, it is very suitable for gamers, but also meets all the needs of those who use the computer for long periods.

It has optical sensor and RGB Chasing lighting, which can be turned on or off with a switch on the bottom of the mouse.

It is compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10 and MacBook operating system.

Mouse GXT144 Rexx Ergonomic Vertical – Trust

Price: from BRL 206.18 to BRL 149.90* (27% discount)

Mouse GXT144 Rexx Ergonomic Vertical – Trust Image: Reproduction / Amazon

Purchase

It has a high quality optical sensor, up to 10,000 DPI, six programmable buttons and customizable RGB color. It is a very good setup for gamers.

Its differentiated orientation aims at greater comfort, while preventing injuries and tensions during hours of play.

