Kristen Stewart sells Malibu beach house, with breathtaking views, for R$41 million; see the amazing photos!

Kristen Stewart is moving! According to information released by JustJared on Tuesday (7), the actress sold her beachfront home in Malibu, California, for US$ 8.5 million, equivalent to R$ 41.5 million. The property of approximately 538 mtwo It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a private terrace, jacuzzi and breathtaking ocean views.

This isn’t the first time the “Spencer” star has tried to sell the house. In mid-2020, she had tried to negotiate the property for $9.5 million, but couldn’t find a buyer. Now, the house has been sold to AMC Networks head of marketing Len Fogge.

Even though the sale was made just two years later than expected, the actress still made a profit, as she bought the house in 2011 for US$5 million (R$ 25 million). The property, located in Latigo Beach, has two floors and even has a guest bedroom and a garage to park up to two cars. Was it luxury you wanted? hahaha Check out the photos of the beautiful home below:

But that wasn’t Stewart’s only real estate investment. In February of last year, our eternal Bella bought a US$ 6 million mansion, equivalent to R$ 30 million, in the very exclusive neighborhood of Los Feliz, in Los Angeles, California. The house, which once belonged to actor Anthony Edwards, was built in 1927 and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.