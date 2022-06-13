Learn to trade BRL 1 currency worth up to BRL 5,000

The numismatic market, a science focused on the study of coins and medals, has grown more and more. Therefore, it is very common to find news about rare coins and banknotes, which are worth much more than their original value.

However, know that it is not just manufacturing errors that make a coin rare, but also factors such as the model’s low circulation and circulation.

So, be smart, because there may be some valuable piece in your house and you can’t even imagine.

Rare coin of R$ 1

In 2019, the Central Bank launched a symbolic currency of R$1 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the implementation of the Real Plan. Check out its features below:

On the obverse, there is a hummingbird feeding its young in a nest, symbolizing the engraving of a genuine banknote from 1994;

There are captions: “25 ANOS DO REAL” and “1994 * BRASIL * 2019” on the gold ring.

The reverse side retains the form of the R$1 coin with a face value of “1 real” and an era of “2019”.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning that it makes this coin rare and that only 25 million of this model were issued at the time. Thus, it is estimated that the value of the piece in the hands of collectors can reach up to R$ 7 thousand.

R$0.50 models can be worth R$700

In addition, there are numerous chances that you own a R$ 0.50 coin that can be worth much more than that. There is even a specific case in which the model suffered a major manufacturing error and can be sold for up to R$700.

Thus, the Central Bank produced only 40,000 units and the piece circulated in the country until 2012, when the institution began to withdraw it from circulation. However, the bank couldn’t find all the coins and that’s why it became so rare.

