Leaving Corinthians, Luan is in the sights of 3 clubs in Brazil

Leaving Timão, midfielder Luan, 29, has an uncertain future for the rest of the year, but clubs with an eye on the player from the São Paulo club are not lacking. On the Timão side, there is a decision to negotiate the athlete in July, when a new opportunity for transfers opens in Brazil.

Luan arrived in São Paulo football two years ago, after leaving Grêmio to play for the club of his heart. Two years later, Corinthians has no more plans for the player and is looking for interested parties. The idea is to get as much money as possible with your football, in addition to giving your payroll a big break.

Created by Grêmio, the chances of Luan returning to the gaucho club are almost zero. There is interest, but the player’s high salary is a big problem. In addition, Grêmio understands that the player’s football will be necessary to move up the division. Anyway, Grêmio is one of those interested in Luan, despite being doing well on the outside.

Bahia is another club that looks to Luan fondly for the remainder of the season, but no madness will be done. The player’s salary is a problem for all interested parties and, therefore, the northeastern club adopts caution – an agreement can happen in case Luan accepts the club’s terms.

Sport with an eye on Luan

Finally, Sport also looks at Luan and is, at the moment, the most interested. Luan is well regarded by the club’s board and a deal can happen if Corinthians accepts to pay part of Luan’s salary, which exceeds R$ 300 thousand monthly + bonus.