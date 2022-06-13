Lincoln is sold to Jorge Jesus’ Fenerbahçe, and Grêmio will receive a share in the negotiation | football

Fenerbahçe announced this Monday the signing of midfielder Lincoln, from Santa Clara, from Portugal. The 23-year-old is the first reinforcement of coach Jorge Jesus, ex-Flamengo, in the Turkish team. Creates from the base categories of Grêmio, the athlete will yield 20% of the total value of the negotiation to the gaucho club.

According to the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, the Turks will pay 4 million euros (R$ 20.9 million at the current price) for Lincoln. If this value is confirmed, Grêmio will receive 800 thousand euros (R$ 4.1 million).

1 of 1 Lincoln in the days of Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio/Disclosure Lincoln in the days of Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio/Disclosure

Revealed in 2015 by coach Felipão at Grêmio, at just 16 years old, Lincoln had great promise status for the club. Without ever establishing himself in the team, he was loaned for the first time in 2017 to Rizespor, from Turkey.

After returning to Arena the following year, he was transferred to América-MG, but played little. In 2019, after his second return, he was permanently traded to Santa Clara. Tricolor kept 20% of the rights with an eye on a future sale.