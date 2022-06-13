Lost City arrives on digital platforms on June 15

Advertising

Audiences will be able to discover a thrilling adventure, legendary treasure and epic laughs when the hit comedy LOST TOWN from Paramount Home Entertainment hits homes for purchase and rent on digital platforms. Starting June 15, 2022, the film will be available on Apple TV, Google Play and Microsoft Store; and for rent on Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Apple TV, Google Play, Vivo Play, Oi and Microsoft Store.

Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, this “fun and wild adventure comedy” (Erik Davis, Fandango) is “hilarious from start to finish” (Dorian Parks, Geeks of Color). Fans can enjoy LOST TOWN at home on digital platforms and get access to over 50 minutes of fun-filled bonus content, including hilarious bloopers, scenes not shown in theaters and behind-the-scenes footage. Take a trip to the film’s exotic setting, see how the incredible action scenes were filmed, discover the story behind the infamous jumpsuit, and much more!

The extra content is detailed below:

Deleted scenes “Snippets you haven’t seen in theaters!”

“Snippets you haven’t seen in theaters!” Recording errors —Have fun with the cast and their hilarious on-set mistakes

—Have fun with the cast and their hilarious on-set mistakes dynamic duo —Join in the behind-the-scenes fun with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and see how their chemistry aligns perfectly in this adventure comedy

—Join in the behind-the-scenes fun with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and see how their chemistry aligns perfectly in this adventure comedy lease profile — Take a trip to the film’s exotic location in the Dominican Republic and find out how the crew dealt with heavy rains and mosquitoes!

— Take a trip to the film’s exotic location in the Dominican Republic and find out how the crew dealt with heavy rains and mosquitoes! Rescue in the wild – See how the amazing action scenes and crazy stunts were filmed

– See how the amazing action scenes and crazy stunts were filmed The Jumpsuit – Discover how Loretta’s signature purple sequined jumpsuit was created

Discover how Loretta’s signature purple sequined jumpsuit was created Delicatessen — Learn the details of the big scene of Loretta’s kidnapping and what it’s like to be under attack by a giant charcuterie board!

— Learn the details of the big scene of Loretta’s kidnapping and what it’s like to be under attack by a giant charcuterie board! Lost City Villains — Meet the villains Abigail Fairfax and her henchman

— Meet the villains Abigail Fairfax and her henchman Building Lost City — A look at how the amazing world of the movie island was built

Lost City Synopsis

The novels written by Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) are full of ancient tombs and daring adventures, but that doesn’t mean she’s prepared for them in real life. When she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) to locate a fabled lost city, Alan (Channing Tatum), a model for her artwork, sets off on a heroic but unfortunate rescue mission. Taken on an epic thrill ride through the jungle, the unlikely pair must work together to survive the surprises and each other, and find the city’s legendary treasure before it’s lost forever.