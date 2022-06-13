‘Lost City’ with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock launches digitally this week

The film “Lost City”which includes in the same cast Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe, already has a date for its digital release. Paramount Pictures announced the start of commercialization in buy and rent for June 15th. The movie will come with 50 minutes of extra content.

> MTV Movie & TV Awards: See full list of winners!

Check out the list of announced bonuses:

Deleted scenes- Excerpts you haven’t seen in theaters!

Excerpts you haven’t seen in theaters! Recording errors – Have fun with the cast and their hilarious on-set mistakes

Have fun with the cast and their hilarious on-set mistakes Dynamic duo — Catch the fun behind the scenes with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and see how their chemistry lined up perfectly in this adventure comedy

Catch the fun behind the scenes with and and see how their chemistry lined up perfectly in this adventure comedy lease profile — Take a trip to the film’s exotic location in the Dominican Republic and find out how the crew dealt with heavy rains and mosquitoes!

— Take a trip to the film’s exotic location in the Dominican Republic and find out how the crew dealt with heavy rains and mosquitoes! Rescue in the wild – See how the amazing action scenes and crazy stunts were filmed

See how the amazing action scenes and crazy stunts were filmed The Jumpsuit – Discover how Loretta’s signature purple sequined jumpsuit was created

Discover how Loretta’s signature purple sequined jumpsuit was created Delicatessen — Learn the details of the big scene of Loretta’s kidnapping and what it’s like to be under attack by a giant charcuterie board!

— Learn the details of the big scene of Loretta’s kidnapping and what it’s like to be under attack by a giant charcuterie board! The Lost City Villains — Meet the villains Abigail Fairfax and her henchman

Meet the villains Abigail Fairfax and her henchman Building Lost City — A look at how the amazing world of the movie island was built.

Read more:

“Lost City” can be purchased on Apple TV, Google Play and Microsoft Store, and rented on Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Apple TV, Google Play, Vivo Play, Oi and Microsoft Store. The release date on streaming services has not yet been announced.