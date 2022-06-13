LOVE IS FIRE THAT BURN WITHOUT SEEING ITSELF | The best movie love stories

“Today love is in the air”…

Who likes to watch a good love story raise your hand! Taking advantage of the romance atmosphere and the warm heart, we list for you the best love stories on the big screen. Prepare your heart, separate the box of tissues and come with us!

1. PS I LOVE YOU (2008)

Throw the first popcorn who hasn’t been moved by Garry’s story (Gerard Butler) and Holly (Hilary Swank). It is impossible not to suffer with her after the death of her husband and not to get involved following the saga of discovering the letters he left before he left.

2. PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (2005)

The famous novel of Jane Austen won a version for the big screen bringing Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen like Elizbeth and Lord Darcy. Although an instant chemistry developed between them, the romance between young Lizzie and snobbish Darcy took a while to get going. Despite their differences and endless arguments, Lizzie and Darcy surrender to their love for each other.

3. HOW I WAS BEFORE YOU (2016)

Louisa Clark (Emilia Clarke) is a twenty-something girl with no plans for the future. Will Traynor (Sam Clafin) is a handsome and successful young man whose life is turned upside down after suffering a serious accident. Despite living in the same small town, both live in completely opposite worlds. Then, as a result of fate, the two unexpectedly appeared in each other’s lives, sharing discoveries and learnings.

However, the romance between Lou and Will is not a conventional romance as we are used to seeing. The prince is not riding a white horse, but a wheelchair. And in the end, he doesn’t choose to stay with the girl and live the traditional “happily ever after”.

4. LETTERS TO JULIET (2010)

sophie ( Amanda Seyfried) is an aspiring writer who travels to Italy with her fiance, played by Gael Garcia Bernal. In the romantic city of Verona, Sophie begins to realize that maybe she and her fiance don’t have as much in common as she thought.

5. SIMPLY HAPPENS (2014)

Alex and Rosie are inseparable friends! The duo played by Sam Clafin and Lily Collins grew up together, sharing all sorts of experiences. However, things start to change when Alex decides to study medicine at Harvard, far from his hometown. The distance gives rise to the first conflicts and disagreements: new loves for him, an unwanted pregnancy for her. But fate insists on bringing the couple together for life.. And if it comforts you: the end is happy!

6. ROMEO AND JULIET (1968)

The classic of classics! The most famous love story of all time. based on the work of WilliamShakespearethe tragic romance between the young Capulet and the young Montechio, lived by Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting surpassed generations, being worshiped until today as the best version of the sad end of the lovers, children of enemy families of ancient Verona.

7. TITANIC (1997)

It is undeniable how much Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet already had outstanding works on their CVs. But it was in Titanicproduction directed by James Cameron, that the actors ascended to the category of movie stars. The romantic adventure lived by the adventurer Jack and the well-born Rose is mentioned until the present day.

8. A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN (1990)

The film portrays the story of the unlikely romance between a great executive lived by Richard Gere the charismatic prostitute Vivian, a role that was in charge of Julia Roberts. “A beautiful woman“ won the sympathy of the public. And even after more than twenty years, the couple formed by Julia and Richard is still fondly remembered by fans.

9. SOMEWHERE IN THE PAST (1980)

The long directed by Jeannot Szwarcwith Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour in the main roles, it tells the story of the young playwright Richard Collier, who on the night of the opening of his first play, meets a mysterious lady who insists that he come back. After a few years, he discovers that the mystery woman was a famous actress from the beginning of the century. Intrigued, he decides to travel back in time through hypnosis to try to find her.

10. IN THE NAME OF GOD (1988)

The 12th century medieval romance tells the story of the love between Abelard and Heloisa. in production, Kim Thomson and Derek de Lint gave life to the main couple, who, as a result of their realities, could not experience their love. Heloisa, the niece of a local canon, was educated in a convent, while young Abelard had taken vows of chastity. Heloisa was different from the girls of the time, as she had a great cultural knowledge. Abelard’s attraction to her was inevitable. Their love went against the concepts of the time and challenged the church.

