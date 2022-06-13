Man dies after crashing at high speed into airport control tower





A tragic and, at the same time, unusual story was recorded in the United States, after a man from the Washington area died after being in a car accident, in which he collided at high speed with the control tower of Yakima Airport – interrupting traffic at the regional airport briefly.

The situation was recorded at the end of last month and, according to witnesses, the driver was traveling very fast and was unable to maneuver in a tight curve. When the car lost control, it crashed into some power transformers before flying off and crashing into the air traffic control tower at the small regional airport.

According to NBC, the accident left the airport without power and flights were forced to be canceled for a few hours. Several news outlets also later reported that the 19-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital while the passenger remained in critical condition. An investigation was then opened to verify whether the young man was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Later, flights were cleared and traffic returned to normal at the airfield. The control tower, in turn, would be assessed for structural damage, due to the violence of the impact. The case was shared by the Yakima Police Department on Facebook.



