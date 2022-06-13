Manchester City officially sign Haaland | international football

Manchester City made official the signing of striker Haaland on Monday. The 21-year-old Norwegian signed a contract until 2027 with the English club and wore the team’s blue shirt for the first time as a player.

– This is a proud moment for me and my family. I’ve always followed City and I’ve loved doing it over the last few seasons,” Haaland told the club’s official website.

– You can’t help but admire the style of play. It’s exciting and creates a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me. I want to score goals, win trophies and evolve as a player.”

The estimated value of the fine is between 60 and 75 million euros (R$ 325 and 406 million). However, City must spend a lot more on the operation with player bonuses, in addition to agent commissions. Haaland is expected to earn the highest squad salary at the club, alongside De Bruyne: £375,000 a week.

– We’ve monitored Haaland for years. We are happy to bring him to Manchester City. He has enormous talent and has everything we want in a striker. We are certain that he will excel in this squad and in this system – said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football.

Haaland’s father played for City

Haaland’s history with Manchester City goes back a long way. His father, Alfie, defended the club between 2000 and 2003. The striker was even born in England, in Leeds, when Alfie played for the city club.

Haaland started his career at Molde, from Norway. He then moved on to RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, where he developed into one of the most valued players in the world.

Highlight with Norway in the League of Nations

The forward was in the service of the Norwegian national team in the League of Nations and maintained his goalscoring average: he scored five times in four matches. In his entire professional career, Haaland has 155 goals in 203 games, an average of 0.76 per game.

With Haaland’s goals, Norway leads League of Nations League B Group 4with 10 points in four games.

