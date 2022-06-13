Marcelo says goodbye to Real Madrid after 15 years and rules out retirement | spanish football

Marcelo’s victorious career at Real Madrid has come to an end. The winger officially said goodbye to the merengue club this Monday, at an official event held at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, together with president Florentino Pérez. The Brazilian gave a last press conference and posed next to the 25 trophies he won in the team, ruling out retirement.

– Today is the happiest day since I arrived at Real. Because I’m leaving and I realize I left a legacy. My teammates don’t see me as Marcelo who does little, but as a great person. I don’t think much about the future… The hardest thing is saying goodbye. Wearing this shirt is the most beautiful thing. The future doesn’t scare me because history is already written,” he said.

Marcelo poses with the 25 cups he won at Real Madrid — Photo: Disclosure/Real Madrid

Florentino was the master of ceremonies for Marcelo’s farewell and tried to show affection for the athlete throughout the event. He stated that the Brazilian, who arrived at the club at age 18, in 2007, coming from Fluminense, became a man at the Spanish club.

– Dear Marcelo, you made all dreams come true. He won absolutely everything, a total of 25 titles. He is without a doubt one of the best defenders in the history of world football. Real Madrid is and will always be your home. You have to be very proud of everything you’ve achieved at the best club in the world – said the representative.

Marcelo was very emotional throughout the ceremony. When he went to make his speech, he burst into tears, and then thanked employees, family members, teammates and former teammates, such as former striker Raúl.

Marcelo poses with his wife, Clarice, and their children, Enzo and Liam — Photo: Disclosure/Real Madrid

In his press conference, Marcelo preferred to avoid comparisons with former side Roberto Carlos, another merengue legend and for whom he ended up being a substitute. And he highlighted that “there is no other like Roberto”, and that the compatriot “is the best in history.

The Brazilian indicated that he was lucky to play for Real Madrid and not have suffered from injuries. In addition, he pointed out how he reacted in recent seasons, when he lost space and became an experienced athlete who helped more off the field.

– I spoke to the coaches and said I wanted to play, but the coaches decide. I was able to talk to them, I felt I could play more, but everyone has their own philosophy. This season I understood something else, that the spotlight is not on the field, but in everyone. I was selfish talking to Zidane and Ancelotti, but I understood that I could help in other ways. But of course I wanted to play it bothered me, because the day it doesn’t happen, I retire – said the 34-year-old.

Marcelo Real Madrid farewell — Photo: Publicity/Real Madrid

Marcelo is the first Brazilian to lift the Champions League as captain

Marcelo did not hide that he would like to stay at Real Madrid for at least one more season and even hang up his boots with the merengue shirt. However, he assured that he leaves the club without regrets for not having renewed his contract.

– There is no problem leaving Real Madrid, life does not end here. I’m not leaving saying “Damn, I wanted another year”. I will always support Real, and we all decided to walk out the front door, looking everyone in the face. I didn’t want to go on for another year or two out of pity.

Marcelo’s achievements for Real Madrid:

5 Champions League: 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2021/22

4 Club World Cups: 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018

6 Spanish Championships: 2006/07, 2007/08, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20 and 2021/22

2 King’s Cups: 2010/11 and 2013/14

5 Spanish Super Cups: 2008, 2012, 2017, 2020 and 2022

3 UEFA Super Cups: 2014, 2016 and 2017

Marcelo’s numbers at Real Madrid: