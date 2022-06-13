Marvel Actors Celebrate the Arrival of the New MCU Series

The MCU’s newest hero debuted last week on Disney Plus with her new solo series, Ms. Marvelwhich has already won the hearts of the audience, who, for the most part, simply loved the first episode.

The series is a success because, in addition to being very well written and directed, it is a series with a lot of heart, an absurdly charismatic character with its interpreter, Iman Vellani, being equally kind and charismatic, being perfect for the role.

And the veteran heroes of the MCU also seem to love the young heroine and her interpreter (who has already proved to be a big fan of this universe), wasting no time to congratulate her on the debut of her series and her character.

Your partner from the marvelsBrie Larson, Captain Marvel, posted on her social media a photo of her first meeting with Iman Vellani via Zoom, saying that “Do you know that [ela] would be the best”:

“From our first Zoom I knew she was going to be the best Marvel”

Mark Ruffalo, aka The Hulk, has welcomed Vellani as a “The MCU’s Newest Superhero and Pioneer”:

“Congratulations to the cast and crew of @msmarvel on the series premiere! Honored to welcome the newest superhero and pioneer of the MCU.”

Another newcomer to the MCU, Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi, noted how “people will watch [ela] for a long, long time”:

“I am so incredibly proud of this young woman. Welcome to the MCU, Ms. Marvel! People will watch you for a long, long time.”

Kumail Nanjiani, from eternalmade it clear how he sees Iman Vellani “[como] a superstar”:

“Ms. Marvel is on @disneyplus today. It will be fantastic. Iman Vellani is a superstar.”

Certainly Ms. Marvel and, of course, her interpreter, will have a long and prosperous future within the MCU, being much loved by everyone inside and outside the studios and stories.

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

In the comics, Ms. Marvel is Kamala Khan, a young woman of Pakistani origin who discovers she is an Inhuman. As she develops her powers, the young woman is inspired by Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, to do good. She will debut in the MCU with her series on Disney+.

The actress Iman Vellani was confirmed as the protagonist. While Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys Forever), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in Rio) and Meera Menon (The Punisher, The Walking Dead, Titans) are confirmed to direct the episodes. The series will have a total of 06 episodes and IS ALREADY SHOWING there on Disney+!

Read ALL ABOUT Ms. Marvel!