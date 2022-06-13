Marvel recognizes ‘hole’ of Captain Marvel’s disappearance after Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is master in the art of laughing at yourself and the first episode of Ms. Marvel begins by openly admitting that the biggest problem involving Captain Marvel, despite the appearance, it shouldn’t be a hole: after all, what does she do so much in outer space?

It is very likely that we will start to have some answers even during the new Disney+ series and a full explanation (and hopefully acceptable) in the marvels – better known as ‘Captain Marvel 2’.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

Since the Battle of Earth was won in Avengers: Endgame, no movie or MCU Phase 4 series explained the reasons for so much disappearance of the “cosmic avenger”, it is not even known if she needed to do something or someone needed her help.

On the contrary, every time you do something quick appearancein the presence of Carol Danvers only increases more and more doubt of fans about your whereabouts during important moments when the land could have counted on your help (the planet is rebuilding after Thanos’ damage, for God’s sake!).

This way, Kamala Khan already starts the series defending your favorite heroine and ensures that does not agree with theories that she just abandoned Earth or its people – even if I agree that she hasn’t really been seen since the battle in Endgame.

“Maybe she just needed a break? Can’t a girl just live?”, says the character of Iman Vellani, in the first episode of Ms. Marvel, through a video on its social network.

The most nice here is to note that, while we still don’t have an explanation, Marvel isn’t kidding or intend to ignore your own questions.

In other words, it’s like the studio is asking for patience to the public and promising that the solution to this mystery should not be nothing banal.

There is one BIG chance/hope that Carol Danvers will appear at some point in the series (probably at the end), serving as a hook for the plot of the marvelswhich already has the presence of Iman Vellani confirmed.

Kamala will certainly have a real interview to do with your idol and it is possible that at least part of the answer start to appear in the series.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .

About Captain Marvel

Carol Danversthe heroine that everyone knows today as captain marvelemerged at the end of the 1960, initially as Ms. Marvel.

She worked then as an ally of the superhero Kree Mar-Vellbetter known as captain marveland spent many years acting in the comics as a secondary character of the Avengers and other heroes.

She has always been associated with ideals of equality between men and women and female empowermentgaining powers over time.

In the 1980s, she left the Ms. marvel to become the binaryafter being subjected to experiments with a White Hole, opposite of a Black Hole.

Years later, she became Ms. marvel and went only in 2012as its popularity in comics grew, which took on Captain Marvel’s Cloak.

The success in the comics made the Carol Danvers’ entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) to occur quickly. In 2019, Captain Marvel was the first female protagonist from an MCU movie, played by Brie Larson.

Despite criticisms against the heroine’s representative role, the long was a successgrossing $1.128 billion at the worldwide box office.

Alexa with more than R$ 100 off!!! With FREE SHIPPING option!!! And the best part: try it for 30 days and GIVE IT BACK if you don’t like the product! Check it out by clicking here .



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!