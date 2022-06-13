Maybe you have a R$50 bill in your wallet that is worth R$4,000.

See the R$50 bill that can be worth up to R$4,000 and where you can sell it!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PayPal partners to facilitate electronic payments

Have you ever imagined having in your wallet a rare note that is worth 80 times more than what is written on paper? As we’ve been talking about for a long time here, there are several rare banknotes that can be worth much more than they seem.

Some of these banknotes became more valuable because of printing errors, because they were manufactured in other countries, or because there were few in circulation. Discover the R$ 50 bill that is worth R$ 4 thousand!

R$ 50 note worth R$ 4 thousand

Unlike other cases, this rare note is very easy to identify. In 1994, a batch of 50 reais banknotes was placed on the market, but in these banknotes the inscription “God be praised” has been forgotten, found on all Real banknotes. But, there is another detail that you should look for.

When he noticed that the sentence was missing, the finance minister, Rubens Ricupero soon rescued the notes. As Ricupero only lasted five months in office, the R$50 note without the inscription “God be Praised” and with his signature is extremely rare. Currently, this note has the stipulated value of R$ 4 thousand in the collectors market.

Withdrawal with Pix at ATMs has already become a reality; see how to do

Image: Reproduction / Superinteresting

How to sell rare notes?

There are several options for trading rare notes and coins, even if you are not an expert on the subject. One of them is the auction house that operates physically and virtually, Brasil Moedas Leilões. Through the website, it is possible to register the item and send it for evaluation. After that, the house notifies the value of the coin and, if it is in the owner’s interest, it is put up for sale.

Another alternative is the Tenor & Pellizzari website. In it, the registration of the currency for sale can also be done online, with the sending of photos and information that will be evaluated by those responsible for the auction.

Finally, there is the Sociedade Numismática Brasileira, which publishes other buyers on its website, both auction houses and stores as well as individuals, who purchase notes and coins to compose their collections.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com