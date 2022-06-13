McDonald’s reopens with new name in Russia and has customer queues

The chain’s franchised stores were sold to a local businessman after sanctions were imposed on the country for invading Ukraine

Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

McDonald’s stores in Russia, renamed Vkousno i tochka, attracted large numbers of customers in reopening



“The name changes, but the love remains”: this is the motto with which the former units of the McDonalds reopened this Sunday, 12 at Russianow as a local brand, after the American network left the country due to the conflict in Ukraine. The former restaurants in Russia of the McDonald’s group, which announced its departure from the country after more than 30 years of presence, were renamed “Vkousno i tochka” (“Delicious. Full stop”) by their new Russian owner. The characteristic yellow logo has been replaced by two stylized orange stripes that represent two French fries accompanied by a red dot. Customers lined up to buy snacks at the fifteen units opened this Sunday in Moscow, the Russian capital.

Alexander Govor, the new owner of the fast food chain in Russia, has operated since 2015 under the McDonald’s franchise 25 restaurants in various cities in Siberia since 2015. He reached an agreement to buy the business on May 19, three days after the McDonald’s announces its exit from the Russian market, and guarantees that the 51,000 former McDonald’s employees across the country will retain their jobs. McDonald’s had been in the country for over 30 years and was one of the first windows that the country, which was still the Soviet Union, had on the western world. For this reason, it was a very popular brand and represented around 9% of the American group’s revenue.

The first Russian-owned restaurant opened at noon (6 am GMT) this Sunday in Moscow’s Pushkin Square, with the right to queue at the door. This is the historic spot where Russia’s first McDonald’s opened, with long lines, in January 1990, just under two years before the collapse of the Soviet Union. On Monday, 50 more stores are due to reopen, and soon, the chain expects to resume activities at 50 to 100 restaurants a week across the country.

Paroyev said the company had to remove some items that directly reference McDonald’s, such as McFlurry and Big Mac, from the menu. The packaging became neutral, as no item can reference the McDonald’s group. The prices of hamburgers will be a little higher than those of the American chain due to inflation in Russia, but he assured that they will remain “affordable”. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianin visited the emblematic cafeteria in the morning and announced, on the messaging app Telegram, that “the quality of service will remain the same”.

*With information from AFP