Microsoft admits that Notepad got slower in Windows 11

Some people reported that the new Notepad at the Windows 11 started to show a slowness at times, especially when scrolling vertically or when pasting texts with a large amount of characters. THE Microsoft admitted that the new app has been slow and that it is already working to fix the problem that is causing this discomfort while using the app. The fix should come with the next OS update.

In order for you to better understand what happened, the Microsoft recently started releasing an update to the Notepadbringing a totally thought-out look to the Windows 11following its revamp of basic apps that now have the Fluent Designused in the new Windows.

O Notepads hadn’t received an update bringing major changes in many years and it was a great change to further optimize the most basic app for text development.

In addition to the new design, the in-app update has also brought compatibility to the dark mode and presented customization options for the font used in buttons and menus, in addition to other minor details.

In one of the users’ complaints about the slowness in the Notepad published on the website Windows Latestthe user reports that “The vertical scroll animation in Notepad 11 doesn’t look right and is inconsistent with other Windows apps (Explorer doesn’t animate and just scrolls through the amount of configured lines, settings and edge scrolling at a fast speed). Notepad in Windows 11 scrolls by the amount of configured lines, but very slowly. He must not animate or animate faster”

There is still no specific date for the arrival of the update. Notepad with the corrections.

Have you used the new Notepad at the Windows 11? Experiencing problems with the performance of the new application? Share in the comments with your opinion!

