Miranda played a lot and nullified the Boi Bandido; São Paulo notes

After four straight draws in the Brasileirão, São Paulo won again. This Sunday (12), at Morumbi, Rogério Ceni’s team suffered a lot in the first 20 minutes, but saw Patrick leave the bench to change the game and score the winning goal by 1-0 over América-MG. With the result, Tricolor went to 18 points and took 3rd place in the championship, in the classification zone for Libertadores.

At Live from Sao Paulotransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Tricolor games, journalists Marcelo Hazan, Gabriel Perecini and Menon analyzed the team’s performance in the hard-fought victory. The trio criticized the start of the game at Morumbi and highlighted the performances of goalkeeper Jandrei, decisive in the result, and defender Miranda, who annulled the former São Paulo player Aloísio “Boi Bandido”. On the other hand, Rigoni was once again heavily criticized and had the worst grades.

Check the scores of São Paulo

Jandrei

Hazan: he was important in the match, he made some difficult saves – note 7.

Menon: made good saves, overall it was very good – note 7.

Perecini: he made a very difficult save in the first half that kept São Paulo in the game, and he came out of the goal very well – grade 7.5.

Pablo Maia

Hazan: note 5.

Menon: he was very bad as a defender and improved as a defensive midfielder – note 5.

Perecini: his performance in the first 20 minutes was just not decisive because the opponent missed the goals, but he improved as a defensive midfielder – grade 4.5.

Miranda

Hazan: one of the best in the field – note 7.

Menon: very good, won several duels, won almost all of them from Aloísio ‘Boi Bandido’ – note 7.

Perecini: very good match, coverage on the sides, individual duels, very safe – grade 7.5.

leo

Hazan: note 6.

Menon: note 6.

Perecini: he didn’t lose any balls in the second half, although he didn’t do so well in the first half – grade 6.5.

Igor Vinicius

Hazan: note 6.

Menon: I thought he played well, gave the goal pass – note 7.

Perecini: provided assistance, but poor performance – note 6.

luan

Hazan: note 5.

Menon: out of shape and injured – note 4.

Perecini: left injured – no grade.

Patrick

Hazan: scored the winning goal – note 7.

Menon: started well, improved the team, was well positioned in the goal – grade 6.5.

Perecini: there are several Patricks during the game, he fluctuates a lot, but he scored the goal that decided the game – grade 6.5.

Gabriel Neves

Hazan: grade 5.5.

Menon: poorly positioned on the field – grade 5.5.

Perecini: for his participation in the goal – note 6.

Rigoni

Hazan: grade 4.5.

Menon: evil again – note 5.

Perecini: I already gave up on Rigoni, it’s a catastrophe, he’s an unrecognizable player – grade 3.5.

Rodrigo Nestor

Hazan: grade 5.5.

Menon: pretty weak today, back and front – grade 5.5.

Perecini: far below – note 5.

Reinaldo

Hazan: note 6.

Menon: failed a bit ago as usual, regular – note 6.

Perecini: had some good escapes and found good balls inside – note 6.

Lucian

Hazan: note 5.

Menon: Played Bad Again – note 5.

perecini: grade 5.5.

Calleri

Hazan: grade 5.5.

Menon: tried, fought a lot, but had no opportunities – note 5.

Perecini: fights and wins a lot of balls for São Paulo in the body, in the pivot and in the cone – grade 5.5.

