Morínigo admits Coritiba’s bad performance against Palmeiras: “We made mistakes” | coritiba

After the 2-0 defeat against Palmeiras, this Sunday, at Couto Pereira, in a match valid for the 11th round of the Brazilian Championship, coach Gustavo Morínigo regretted the break in his unbeaten record playing at home this season.

– I think the responsibilities are always the same. At least, the coaching staff believes that, playing here at Couto or abroad, we have to go in the same way, with different strategies to be able to face them. Today we had our fans, we didn’t play a good game, we made mistakes and mistakes against teams that are prepared and with quality you pay for that. A mistake usually ends in the goal – commented the coach of Coritiba.

Until the match against Palmeiras, Coritiba was undefeated playing as home team this season. Coxa had played 14 times alongside their fans. In this clipping, there were ten wins and four draws.

To try to block the fast attack from Palmeiras, Morínigo also commented on the strategy of using three defenders, a scheme little scaled in Coxa.

– It’s difficult, because we don’t have much time to work. When we have embezzlement, we change as the embezzlement happens and we have to associate it with income. If the yield is not good, we have to look for options, this is our job, to plant the best we have. Today we came in with an idea of ​​position, of attacking a little more, of being a more aggressive team in the marking and in the first half, we faced very fast players and that we knew would happen.

– We put a defender to cover this position with three and they score a goal from outside the area and a set piece. These are situations that I will have to quickly find answers to. We looked in the second half, we were more aggressive in the second half. Again with a set piece in our favor, we took a counterattack and knew we could take it, due to the speed. It was difficult because then we had a red card from Thonny Anderson, the reaction was more complicated, even though we had a situation with Clayton. Well, we conceded defeat, and that’s the best thing.

Despite the bad performance, which kept Coritiba three points away from the G-4, the coach turns the page and projects the team’s next challenges this week.

– The next game here is an Atletiba, we will have the crowd, fill the stadium, recover several players this week, who will gradually return and we will have the same strength, the same hope as when we play at home. And about the midweek game (against Bragantino), we will put the best, players with full physical capacity for this game that will be important for us – added Morínigo.

Coritiba’s next challenge will be next Wednesday, against Bragantino, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in Bragança. Match valid for the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship.