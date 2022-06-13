Ms actress. Marvel Refuses to Rewatch THIS MCU Movie

Iman Vellani debuted as Ms. Marvel in the Disney+ series. The actress has already shown to be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but there is one movie that she refuses to re-watch: Avengers: Endgame.

The actress spoke to the Elite Daily and revealed that she was greatly impacted by the death of Tony Stark, the Iron Man.

“I think part of me died forever, honestly,” she told Elite Daily.

The young star said she identifies with Stark despite having different backgrounds and experiences.

“Obviously Tony Stark, a middle-aged white guy, and me, a 16-year-old brunette girl — they’re not the same thing,” Vellani said.

“But I related to a lot of your inner conflict about what it means to do the right thing and be a good person? And how can you be a good person when you’ve done so much wrong, and how do you eradicate those mistakes?” continued the Ms. Marvel.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan in the Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is on Disney+

Kamala Khan is known as Captain Marvel’s biggest fan. Unexpectedly, the girl gains powers through a bracelet and begins to act against crime.

The series by Ms. Marvel is linked with WandaVision and Captain Marvel 2, or The Marvels.

The heroine will be in the long-awaited Marvel movie. At the same time, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who appears in WandaVision, also returns in the sequel.

The Disney+ series tells the origins of Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson is expected to appear as Carol Danvers.

Ms. Marvel has already premiered on Disney+, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

