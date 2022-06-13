Ms. Marvel: What to watch before the launch of the new Marvel series? – News Seen on the web

Iman Vellani stars as new hero Kamala Khan, a huge fan of superheroes, including Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a hit in theaters, but it’s time for Marvel fans to turn their attention to TV, as a new heroine is on the way: Ms. Marvel opens June 8, featuring Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani. As has become a custom in the MCU, the series contains several easter eggs and connections to the other films and series in this cinematic universe. So if you don’t want to get lost, it’s good to get a good feel for this world, as the girl is a big fan of heroes.

On the Serie Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan is an American Muslim teenager who grew up in Jersey City. The young woman has a huge imagination – particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), her idol. However, Kamala feels she doesn’t fit in at school and even at home – that is, until she gains super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. However, if you don’t have time to marathon the dozens of Marvel works, the I love cinema comes up with some central works to help understand Kamala Khan’s journey:

Captain Marvel (2019)



For starters, you need to know everything about Kamala Khan’s great muse: Carol Danvers. Brie Larson’s character is the young woman’s idol, who even cosplays the heroine. Therefore, it is necessary to understand where such a character came from… In reality, she was a human with no memory, called Vers, who fought for the Kree army in a daily fight against the mysterious Skulls in the 90’s. However, she ends up returning to to Earth, where she will discover the truth about her past and assume the mantle of Captain Marvel.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019)



On the other hand, checking out the duo Infinity War and Endgame is a matter of obligation in practically all new Marvel projects. After all, it is in this duology that the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) takes place – which culminated in the Blip, which erased half of the existing beings in the universe. Okay, the Avengers managed to bring the folks back, but that still created trauma in the context of the MCU. In addition, Captain Marvel plays an important role in endgamefalling out with Thanos a few times, as well as explaining what she’s been up to since the events of her solo movie.

WandaVision (2021)



In captain marvel we also meet Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), a pilot and Carol’s best friend. along with her young daughter, Monica — whose present-day grown-up version is played by Teyonah Parris in WandaVision. As Carol, Monica and Kamala will meet in the future feature The Marvels, it might be good to meet the supporting character of the Scarlet Witch series after checking out Captain Marvel.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)



Finally, here’s the tip to see Shang-Chi; not only because it’s a wonderful movie, but also because its post-credits scene features Brie Larson. It doesn’t do much more than connect Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) with the rest of the MCU, but it does show Carol Danvers in touch with other Marvel heroes, giving a glimpse of what we’re going to see in The Marvels.

All the aforementioned movies and series are available on Disney+, which will also launch Ms. Marvel on June 8.