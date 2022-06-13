Ms. Marvel: What to watch on Disney+ before checking out the series?

Last Wednesday (8), MCU fans were rewarded with the debut of Ms. Marvel, a series focused on a new teenage heroine dealing with the discovery of her powers. Starring Irma Vellani in the role of young Kamala Khan, a Pakistani descendant who resides in New Jersey, the plot focuses on dilemmas relevant to her age and also on the acquisition of responsibilities.

Generally speaking, Kamala is a big fan of the Avengers, especially Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel. What moves her, initially, is her desire to participate in a cosplay contest wearing the costumes of this heroine. However, when he comes into contact with an ancient bracelet, everything changes. If you were curious about the series, how about checking out some productions on Disney+ before playing? Check it out below!

captain marvel (2019)

(Marvel/Reproduction)Source: Marvel

For starters, you need to understand more about Kamala Khan’s crush on Captain Marvel. The heroine in question (played by Brie Larson) was part of the army of an alien race when she had to fight bravely in the midst of a war against the Skrulls. And when her mission included protecting Earth from the impending invasion of this race, some memories invaded her thoughts, showing how everything happened in her other life.

It’s at this point that Captain strongly connects with Carol Danvers, turning to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to understand how she could help her defeat the Skrulls and still uncover all the secrets of her hypothetical past.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

(Marvel/Reproduction)Source: Marvel

In this highly anticipated film by the public in 2018, some members of the Avengers unite to defeat a common enemy, the titan Thanos (Josh Brolin). However, their strength doesn’t seem to be enough to complete the quest and they look for reinforcements to collect the six Infinite Gems.

Although the cast does not include the presence of Kamala Khan’s favorite heroine, it is an essential film to understand how everything connects in Ultimatum (2019), the next release, which also closed the Third Phase of the MCU. Also, the post-credits scene shows Nick Fury sending a signal through a device that is apparently received by Carol.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

(Marvel/Reproduction)Source: Marvel

To conclude the Infinity Saga, which saw the Avengers fight against various villains – with Thanos being perhaps the most dangerous of them all – a great epic was released. The titan wreaked a lot of destruction, leaving deep marks on the group of heroes. Thus, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) were in charge of leading the team and all the reinforcements that arrived.

Even with a short participation, Carol Danvers is present in the film along with other powerful women, such as Dora Milaje Okoye (Danai Gurira), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly).

WandaVision

(Disney+/Playback)Source: Disney+

Finally, we need to talk about the Disney+’s first original Marvel series. WandaVision shows how Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) lived happily ever after in Westview, a small country town where life is pretty quiet. Although some strange things still happened in the place, with the help of Scarlet Witch’s magical powers, everything was completely resolved.

Directly referencing American television sitcoms, the series featured the birth of twins Tommy and Billy, who, in the original Marvel comics, are part of a group known as the Young Avengers.

Did you like these recommendations? So be sure to watch the productions right now and follow along Ms. Marvel weekly, always on Wednesdays, on streaming!